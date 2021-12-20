Kim Kardashian has called the whole family about this and it is very important to her

The #KindnessChallenge that the Snapchat network has just launched now has two high-profile ambassadors. It is about Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner, who have joined the challenge of the social network to promote more kindness this season, and thus keep the Christmas spirit alive on these dates, among family and friends. Spotlight’s new #KindnessChallenge will reward Snapchatters cash. Winners will be awarded $ 100,000. The top Snap will win $ 50,000, while the second place will receive $ 30,000 and the third $ 20,000.

The Giving Season Spotlight Challenge wants US Snapchatters to surprise a loved one with Snaps full of compliments, love and, of course, kindness. Therefore, both Kim Kardashian and her mother have already flooded messages to the family clan, to express messages of affection and gratitude. “When you spread kindness, you immediately have the power to change someone’s day for the better. I’m excited to partner with Snapchat to highlight their commitment to making Spotlight the friendliest place on the internet, ”said the ex-Kanye West.

The Giving Season Spotlight Challenge wants Snapchatters to surprise a loved one with Snaps full of compliments, love and, of course, kindness. To participate in the #KindnessChallenge, it is necessary to download the Snapchat application. Then you must touch the “Play” button to the bottom right to access the Spotlight page. Then tap the “Trending” arrow at the top right to access Trending Spotlight hashtags, songs, and challenges. You must select #KindnessChallenge, to accept the official rules and record a video. Before sending it, you must look for the #KindnessChallenge under Spotlight at the top, to be able to become part of the contestants for the 50 thousand dollar prize.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner called Khloe first, who remained silent as her sister and mother praised her many positive attributes.. “We just wanted to tell you that you are so beautiful! Khloe ”he told his sister. “Do you know how fabulous you are? You are caring, kind, generous, talented and compassionate, “added her mother Kris. Khloé, amazed at the displays of affection, asked,” What the hell is going on? “Then Kim and Kris called Kendall Jenner who seemed to be getting ready. for a photoshoot. “You have the biggest heart and you are so considerate. Thank you for always supporting us, “the mother of the Kardashian sisters gushed. Kendall smiled and said” Thank you? ” a little confused. “Today we’re just spreading kindness! I love you bye,” Kim explained.

Since last week, Snapchat users can participate in the #KindnessChallenge on Spotlight, to show joy and affection to their loved ones. “I love having a voice and I appreciate that I have been given a platform to express myself, although sometimes I would like to enjoy a little more privacy,” Kim Kardashian said, although she did not reveal if she will also message comedian Pete. Davidson, with whom she has been seen very smiling and close in recent weeks.