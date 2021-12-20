Kendall Jenner Dethroned Giselle Bündchen as the World’s Highest Paid Model | WOMEN

Kendall Jenner has just been crowned the highest paid model in the world, according to Forbes magazine. After 15 years the list has given a small change in the ranking, to the surprise of many.

For the first time, the 22-year-old tops the list, leaving behind the Brazilian Gisele Bündchen, who since 2002 had remained number one.

According to the publication of the magazine, Kendall He took home $ 22 million last year, which is due to his different contracts with large firms and a large fan base on his Instagram account.

To this, he is also joined by his media family, who appear on the show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, as well as his clothing brand that he founded with his younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

sold! A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:20 AM PST

Here is the complete list of the 10 highest paid models in the world:

one. Kendall Jenner – $ 22 million.

two. Gisele Bundchen – $ 17.5 million.

3. Chrissy Teigen – $ 13.5 million.

Four. Adriana Lima – $ 10.5 million.

5. Gigi Hadid – $ 9.5 million.

5. Rosie Huntington-Whitely – $ 9.5 million.

7. Karlie Kloss – $ 9 million.

8. Liu Wen – 6.5 million dollars.

9. Bella Hadid – $ 6 million.

10. Ashley Graham – $ 5.5 million.