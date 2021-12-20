Kendall Jenner and her obsession with maxi bags is more alive than ever
Kendall Jenner is not afraid to set trends. Since micro-bags swept the catwalks several seasons ago (Jacquemus, is a living example), the extreme bags have become the new norm. Oversized shapes have been especially popular this year, and with our growing list of must-haves – mask, sanitizer, etc. – they make a lot of sense.
Kendall Jenner’s maxi leather bag
In particular, we want to know what supermodel Kendall Jenner keeps in her Bottega Veneta maxi bags Jodie (He has one black and one vanilla in color) A spare pair of shoes? A change of clothes? Another bag? KJ’s gigantic accessory is roomy enough to fit anything; a real bag of Mary Poppins of modern times, so to speak.
The Jodie tote by Bottega not the first maxi bag created by creative director Daniel Lee. The Bradford-born designer submitted a maxi accessories memo on his first Resort 2020 collection, in which he oversized the in-house interwoven leather into XL totes and gigantic handbags.
More of the same has been seen in her upcoming seasonal shows: her most recent Fall / Winter 2021 presentation featured a giant bubble-shaped bag.
Kendall Jenner’s favorite, the model Jodie, recently found her match in her purse Dumpling by Peter Do (which you recently acquired). As its name suggests, the bag has a curved silhouette and is presented in a perfect chocolate-brown color combination with faux crocodile lacquer.
A few days after the first Peter Do show, Kendall Jenner was spotted with her new accessory on her shoulder, paired with a Namacheko vest, elegant pants and loafers. The following month she wore it again, this time in straight-leg jeans from Khaite, a polka dot jumper from Acne Studios, and polished ankle boots from The Row.
Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.uk.co