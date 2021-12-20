Kendall Jenner and her obsession with maxi bags is more alive than ever

Kendall Jenner is not afraid to set trends. Since micro-bags swept the catwalks several seasons ago (Jacquemus, is a living example), the extreme bags have become the new norm. Oversized shapes have been especially popular this year, and with our growing list of must-haves – mask, sanitizer, etc. – they make a lot of sense.

Kendall Jenner’s maxi leather bag

Kendall jenner Photo: Gotham / Getty Images

In particular, we want to know what supermodel Kendall Jenner keeps in her Bottega Veneta maxi bags Jodie (He has one black and one vanilla in color) A spare pair of shoes? A change of clothes? Another bag? KJ’s gigantic accessory is roomy enough to fit anything; a real bag of Mary Poppins of modern times, so to speak.

The Jodie tote by Bottega not the first maxi bag created by creative director Daniel Lee. The Bradford-born designer submitted a maxi accessories memo on his first Resort 2020 collection, in which he oversized the in-house interwoven leather into XL totes and gigantic handbags.

More of the same has been seen in her upcoming seasonal shows: her most recent Fall / Winter 2021 presentation featured a giant bubble-shaped bag.

Kendall jenner Photo: Gotham / Getty Images

Kendall Jenner’s favorite, the model Jodie, recently found her match in her purse Dumpling by Peter Do (which you recently acquired). As its name suggests, the bag has a curved silhouette and is presented in a perfect chocolate-brown color combination with faux crocodile lacquer.

Kendall Jenner. MEGA / Getty Images.

A few days after the first Peter Do show, Kendall Jenner was spotted with her new accessory on her shoulder, paired with a Namacheko vest, elegant pants and loafers. The following month she wore it again, this time in straight-leg jeans from Khaite, a polka dot jumper from Acne Studios, and polished ankle boots from The Row.

Shop Jenner’s favorite bags below:

Bottega Veneta Photo: Courtesy

Khaite Photo: Courtesy

Loewe Photo: Courtesy

Bottega Veneta Photo: Courtesy

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.uk.co