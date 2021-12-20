Keanu Reeves tells us how Neo and Trinity have changed in ‘Matrix Resurrections’

It has been almost 20 years since Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will don the black leather suits of Neo and Trinity for the last time to enter the Matrix. But they have done it again for the fourth installment of the saga, which hits theaters this Wednesday, December 22.

We have spoken with the two actors about returning to the series without Lilly Wachowski, as this time Lana is directing ‘Matrix Resurrections’ alone. They have also told us how Neo and Trinity return. “They are older. They are the same characters but circumstances change”Summarizes Reeves. “What they know and what they don’t know is different. I would say that they are the same inside but what they know and what they don’t know has changed. That is different“.

Back to the Matrix

We also asked them at what point in the shoot they felt they were finally back in the Matrix, a saga full of iconic images. Reeves assured that throughout the filming he was very aware of the experience; For her part, Carrie-Anne Moss highlights two moments.

“Training. Before we started, we trained and it brought back that nostalgia for those training sessions years ago. From day one I felt like I was back.”, begins. “Y if we speak, visually, of something that reminds us of the past, it would be a scene that we did towards the end. One in particular that I said, “Oh wow, here we are, hi!”“.

Of course, you cannot reveal which scene you are referring to. We’ll have to guess when we see the movie in theaters, starting on December 22.