Keanu Reeves speaks from his heart about ‘Sad Keanu’ meme: ‘I had some things going’

Keanu Reeves has not only gained positive and growing fame through his famous performances and films, he has also done so through the image he projects on the internet through his generous actions. And if there is something that has helped Keanu to have a good vibes with people, it has been his memes.

John Wick actor appeared in The Late Show with Stephan Colbert earlier this week to promote his next movie The Matrix Resurrections.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker