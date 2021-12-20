Keanu Reeves says the Matrix is ​​about compassion and love for all beings

Matrix Resurrections is about to be released and fans of the franchise have tried to bring back its fame. Both Lana Wachowski and the entire cast have spoken openly about the film in an attempt to excite audiences with the promise that this sequel will be as interesting as The Matrix – 87%, whose premiere years ago changed the world of cinema forever. Of course, with the two sequels and the clear end of the story, some wonder why relive this saga if its end, in addition to being widely criticized, was also impossible to ignore. For Keanu Reeves, finding a common thread between deliveries was essential to agree to return to Neo’s skin.

Keep reading: Matrix Resurrections: Fighting Keanu Reeves Is Like Making Love, Says Jonathan Groff

When Keanu reeves starred Matrix it already had an established status within the industry. Despite that, the film launched him to another kind of fame and helped to make public those characteristics of his personality that people like so much. The actor also became a great action figure, but for him it was always about what the story said on a philosophical and personal level. The original film is to follow the classic story of the chosen one, but the Wachowski sisters like philosophy and applied it to give a different intensity to their science fiction world, where stopping lying to oneself to become who we really are is the most important, and the most terrifying.

Much has been analyzed the saga on a philosophical level and even by its literary references, thus crossing the cinematographic world in which it was born. In that sense, and considering that the sequels were more dedicated to the action part, many hope that the new film will rescue those elements. Lilly Wachowski even added to the debate by saying that the original film was, in fact, a metaphor about being transsexual, with all the way to acceptance that it implies. For Reeves, Matrix it’s about being compassionate.

Being one of its most important protagonists and with the next premiere of Matrix Resurrections, Keanu reeves He has had to talk a lot about the virtual world, the action scenes and what called him when he read the script for Matrix for the first time. The idea of ​​being part of something so ambitious was always there, but deep down it was a story well told and with a message about love that motivated him.

You may also like: Matrix Resurrections: Trinity’s legacy is the deconstruction of oppressive female roles, says Eréndira Ibarra

In a recent interview for Entertainment tonight, the actor was asked if Matrix had made him perceive reality differently:

Yes. I think the basis of these films is compassion and love for beings without consciousness. And we see it in the movies with the artificial intelligence programs, the machines. And that was the future in 1999 and our present in 2003.

This type of approach and proposal on the relationship between man and the machine that he creates was a great contribution to cinema at that time and became a very clear reference for other creators. Keanu reeves knows very well that Matrix it remains as a deep tape that also has not aged like others:

It was influential. I think the influences that were used in Matrix brought those same influences to other filmmakers when it came to anime, camera angles, action. He began training actors and actresses to do more physical acting.

I think the humor, the style and, maybe, well, I don’t know the ambition. It’s hard to make that kind of entertaining sci-fi movie that is also about philosophy and great ideals.

The actor is quite right, and anyone who grew up with Matrix And if you witness the copying, the teasing, and the attempts to repeat your success, you can recognize it. Matrix Resurrections does not have an easy task. The context in which it is released is not the best, since the public’s interest in blockbusters is focused on superhero sagas; however, both Keanu reeves as Carrie-Anne Moss admitted that the feeling when filming this installment was similar to the original, so there is hope for fans of this story to see something just as interesting and challenging.

Do not leave without reading: Keanu Reeves says the Matrix Resurrections will have a lot of humor and will be more colorful