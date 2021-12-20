Keanu Reeves praises Marvel again and admits it would be fun to be a part of that universe

Keanu reeves He is one of the most established Hollywood actors of all time. In addition to having a successful career in the industry, the actor is one of the most loved by fans, so any new role or project generates excessive enthusiasm among his followers.

One of his most recent productions is The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the science fiction saga directed by Lana Wachowski. But in addition to bringing Neo’s character back to life, the interpreter has starred in an extensive list of great projects. Some of the most prominent are the franchise of Bill & ted, Point break (Breaking point), Speed (Maximum speed), Bram Stoker’s Dracula, and more recently the saga John wick.

Reeves returns to lead the Matrix Resurrections

Recently, The actor once again acknowledged that he would like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the promotion of the new installment of Matrix, the protagonist of the film was asked if he would like to join the ranks of the MCU.

“Oh my god, I don’t know! I really don’t have an answer … There are so many wonderful films and filmmakers and artists participating in those films … it would be fun to be a part of that,” he said in an interview with ET Online.

Reeves is certainly no stranger to the world of comic book adaptations. In 2005 he played John Constantine in Constantine, the famous DC character. A short time ago, he said that he would like to put himself back in the shoes of the exorcist detective.

The actor played John Constantine alongside Rachel Weisz

With the growing expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the number of names that continue to join its ranks, it is not surprising that Keanu Reeves wants to be part of that universe. In addition to the large number of followers that the actor has under his belt, he would undoubtedly revolutionize the MCU with his presence.

Rumors about his possible addition to the ranks of Marvel are not new either. It has previously been suggested that the actor could play Ghost Rider or Wolverine, something that Reeves himself has manifested on occasion. Be that or another character, it would certainly be a great adhesion to the MCU.