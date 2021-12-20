Katy Perry surprised with her new figure after being a mother

In the picture, the artist, Katy Perry. EFE / EPA / JAMES ROSS / Archive

Katy Perry has surprised all her fans after posting in his social networks some photographs where he looks completely different, Well, this makeover makes her look like a modern mother.

On this occasion, many of her admirers showed her that they were surprised by the changes in her physique, since after having given birth in the photos, she has an impeccable body.

The singer posed for the magazine L’Officiel USA where she is renewed and despite the fact that with her pregnancy she gained weight, in these photos it is completely different.

It is not surprising that the biggest singer in the world makes changes to the image, since she has always made changes to both her hair and even her physical appearance for her videos or concerts with her styles in terms of fashion and trends.

Exhausted and natural: Katy Perry showed what she looks like days after the birth of her daughter

Katy Perry (Photography by @gregswalesart)

Days after the birth of their daughter Daisy, singer Katy Perry showed her figure in a photo that attracted attention on Instagram stories.

On the occasion of the delivery of the MTV Video Music Awards, Perry took a photo in the bathroom at home and was seen wearing special maternity underwear, for example a bra with tubes on the nipples, which helps with the issue of breastfeeding.

Perry placed a sticker with the logo of the MTV VMAs to refer to the outfit that she was wearing during the night and that has nothing to do with the ones she wore in other years at the awards ceremony.

He also showed whose clothes he was wearing, as famous people usually do when they go through a red carpet and joked that his makeup and hairstyle was “exhaustion”.

@lofficielusa Photography by @gregswalesart Styled by @daniellegoldberg Interview by @evanrosskatz Hair @jesushair Makeup @ manthony783 Nails @kimkimnails Production @viewfindersnyla Special thanks @rosewoodmiramarbeach

And it is that Perry was shown without a drop of makeup and without the characteristic care in his hair.

In fact, she looked pretty tired. It was also apparent that Perry’s belly still looks lumpy.

The arrival of your baby

It was on August 26 when Perry and his partner, the actor Orlando Bloom, announced the arrival of their daughter through the Instagram account of UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Organization), since they are both ambassadors of that body international.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce you to a new piece of joy from Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, ”the account noted.

The message was accompanied by a black and white photo where the baby’s small hand could be seen next to the hands of her parents.

