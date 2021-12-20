Katy Perry sets up an ‘escape room’ for her followers

Singer Katy Perry (36) has challenged her more than 120 million followers on Instagram. He has organized a kind of escape room photographic. The Californian has hidden clues in an image she has shared where she is seen holding a giant magnifying glass. You have to read the caption to understand that you are in a game. “What’s under my right shoe?” Perry writes. There is a small text that can be read when zooming in: “Search my left index finger.” And, again, when moving the photograph, a new clue: “Look at my neck.” So until the gymkhana is finished in the magnifying glass, where the last track is. The prize for those who made it to the end was the link from which you can buy pre-sale tickets for their new concerts.

This week the first image of the reunion of the protagonists of the series has also been released Friends. The long-awaited chapter will be broadcast on US television (HBO Max) on May 27, sixteen years after the broadcast of its last episode.

Two look changes surprise this week: Elisabeth Moss (38), from The Handmaid's Tale, who has gone to brown, and Charlize Theron (45), who has dared with the redhead. The surprise that actress Jennifer Love Hewitt (42) has taken with her third pregnancy, Maluma's half-naked and the reunion of two married couples who adore each other complete the selection of the week.
























