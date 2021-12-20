Katy Perry, Natalie Portman and Julie Andrews in interview with Dudamel

It is not common to hear Katy Perry, a pop celebrity, talk about classical music. Yet there I was online chatting about “something I love, with one of my favorite characters in the world”.

Curiosity led American pop superstar Katy Perry to attend a concert by the Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil) in Buenos Aires a few years ago. His visit to Argentina coincided with a season with the orchestra at the Teatro Colón. That night met the director of the group, Gustavo Dudamel, and also fell in love with Tchaikovsky’s music.

“I have always been curious and that led me to your presentation. When I knew you were there with the orchestra I thought it was the chance of a lifetime”, Reveals the singer in a virtual conversation with the Venezuelan musician.

The dialogue between Dudamel and the Californian songwriter is part of the LA Phil: Icons of Inspiration, project that includes a series of interviews virtual works interspersed with works that the philharmonic performed at the Hollywood Bowl, in Los Angeles, in a concert without an audience and with strict sanitary protocol.

In the interview with the interpreter of Firework Y Roar, the soloist recalled that meeting that occurred approximately four years ago, in “one of the most beautiful theaters in the world.”

“My life changed. Classical music was by far not part of my growth. It was not something he contemplated or had considered prior to that concert. Once I was there I was able to understand the beauty and narrative of music. I was living an interesting moment and I was ready to receive the beauty that you offered through incredible melodies, ”she says.

That night, the philharmonic performed a symphony by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, which Perry describes as an invitation to a game, “it begins with a kind of flirtation, something we have forgotten.” Dudamel explains that that is why its author called the piece “Scherzo”, for being “a playful movement”. In honor of Katy Perry, LA Phil he performed a fragment of Symphony No. 4, by the Russian composer.

Music and cinema

Despite the fact that the pandemic forced the cancellation of all scheduled LA Phil performances, Dudamel, the conductor of the philharmonic since 2009, has managed to keep the orchestra active and connected with the public, with projects such as Sound / Stage, a series of concerts. online recorded at the Hollywood Bowl and at the Walt Disney Concert Hall (LA Phil venues), in which personalities such as the American soprano Nadine Sierra, the Chinese pianist Yuja Wang and, as narrator, Martin Dudamel, the son of nine years of the director, among others.

Icons of Inspiration is one of the successful initiatives that showcases the audacious spirit of the LA Phil. Actress Natalie Portman also chatted with Dudamel about one of her favorite pieces, “The Firebird,” Igor Stravinsky’s masterpiece.

“I love it because it sounds like movie music. Stravinsky has inspired many people to create film music. It sounds mysterious and dreamlike, it takes you into a state of mind where you live deep feelings, with all kinds of extravagant flourishes. The play feels dizzying, creepy; it combines the classic Stravinsky combinations: romance and horror, that’s why it sounds like a movie, ”says an enthusiastic Portman.

When asked by the director what she misses about live music, the Oscar winner responds: “The magic of seeing what people do when they work together. This is when we witness the beauty of the human spirit and cooperation. Music is something worth living for. It frees us and gives us pleasure. We should definitely protect it at all costs and support it as a priority, because a country without culture is useless. I look forward to returning to the Disney Concert Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. ”

One of the most emotional moments of this online program is the conversation that the director has with actress and singer Julie Andrews, a luminaire in the cinematographic field. “Music is something that we can all embrace and understand. It unites us and represents universal joy. Singing with a large orchestra has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. I miss the sense of community. Enjoy together what we love ”.

Shaken, the legendary interpreter of memorable characters like Mary Poppins ends the interview with a quote from the American writer Katherine Anne Porter: “When everything around you lies in the dust, the arts and music will remind us of who we are.”

Art, a lifesaver

Other Inspirational Icons guests included actor and activist Common, who spoke of African-American personalities who inspire him. Indeed, LA Phil performed a piece by Duke Ellington created in honor of the iconic activist Martin Luther King. On the other hand, the Colombian singer-songwriter and ambassador of Latin music, Carlos Vives, highlighted the importance of teaching music to children to save them from violence: “A child who plays a violin does not take a weapon,” he says.

Dudamel, host of this event that is online on different platforms, such as the YouTube channel or the LA Phil’s Facebook page, explains: “The show is about inspiration. I hope listening to these amazing artists talking about their musical passions inspires you to think about what music means in your lives. Over the past year, the importance of music has grown; it has the power to heal our souls and those of our community ”.

