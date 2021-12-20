Katy Perry embarked on a ‘healing journey’ before giving birth to her first daughter

Katy Perry embarked on a ‘healing journey’ before giving birth to her first daughter

Before becoming a mother last August, Katy Perry felt a bit insecure about motherhood. For that reason, the singer sought to understand … 06.02.2021, Sputnik Mundo

Before becoming a mother last August, Katy Perry felt a bit insecure about motherhood. For that reason, the singer sought to deeply understand what was behind her concern.

“I was nervous about being a mom,” Perry admitted in an interview with L’Officiel magazine.

The American artist revealed that she undertook a “healing journey” before the birth of Daisy Dove, now 9 months old, to understand why she had that uncertainty about motherhood.

“Now I get it. Now I realize this is it (…) Every day I think, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?’ There were a good 12 years in which none of that little thing existed, “the singer shared.

Katy Perry acknowledged that “it was amazing to live big and wild,” but that sometimes “it’s nice to just throw the ball on the grass” and watch her daughter laugh when the dog brings her back.

Before becoming a mother, Perry built a successful and prolific global career, but her life has changed dramatically since the arrival of her first daughter, the result of her relationship with her boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom.
“Now I have a great responsibility to take care of such an incredible gift. It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood and what you probably want to do differently. I want to do it differently,” stressed Daisy Dove’s mother.

