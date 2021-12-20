José Juan Macías betrays Chivas and gets closer to this Liga MX team

The present of José Juan Macías in Spain is a true fiasco and all roads lead to his return to Liga MX, but not to Chivas de Guadalajara.

December 20, 2021 10:52 hs

When Getafe’s proposal captivated José Juan Macías to leave Chivas, the fans recommended that he not accept the offer since they still did not consider him ready to have his first experience in Europe.

Turning a deaf ear to what was recommended, the forward decided to pack his suitcases and try his luck in Spanish territory. However, this did not happen as expected and only added a handful of minutes so far this season.

The southern Madrid team is not going through a great present and the Mexican is not even considered for the games, in addition to the fact that injuries forced him to miss a large number of them.

Aware that his loan will end in mid-June and will probably not be acquired, the player analyzes the possibility of returning to Liga MX, but surprisingly his destination would not be Guadalajara.

In the last hours, the version began to circulate that Club América could make the effort to incorporate him for the 2022/2023 season, knowing that by then he would already discard some of the figures who occupy his position today.

In this way, JJ would be one of the many cases in wearing the colors of both teams of the National Classic, which could provoke the hatred of all the fans of the Guadalajara team.