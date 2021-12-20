Jonathan Groff tells of his experience with Keanu Reeves during the action scenes in The Matrix Resurrections: “He taught me a lot”

Last week we told you how the first criticisms of The Matrix Resurrections. In general, they have divided the critics. On December 22 it will be the turn of the cinemas and the public worldwide. While we wait, the actor Jonathan Groff (the new Agent Smith) has told eCartelera how was your experience with Keanu Reeves while filming the action scenes from The Matrix Resurrections.

Jonathan Groff is an actor who is not too familiar with action scenes and has had to face in The Matrix Resurrections the most outstanding action actor of today: Keanu Reeves, known for playing Neo and John Wick. Have you seen John Wick? These are hours of unbridled action. As Groff says, “It taught me a lot about this arrangement. I had never thought about it when watching action movies. That’s what the stuntmen do, the fights, the CGI, but suddenly I’m here learning that kind of choreography with him in which it really seems like we’re hitting each other even though we’re not hitting each other … But we are doing it! in a way!“.

During the Interview, Groff also shared some details about his character: “I can say that I am a business partner of Thomas Anderson“, Explain. “I developed the character with Lana Wachowski combining what was in the script, a very specific and new version, almost a reboot of Agent Smith, and what we were finding little by little, and this is the most exciting part of the process. She came up with new phrases, or a different color, or something to add to the rest“.

In other The Matrix Resurrections experiences, Keanu Reeves recently recounted that he had to jump alongside Carrie-Anne Moss up to 19 times from a building to get the ideal shot. It was the scariest moment of the shoot. The Matrix Resurrections will premiere on December 22, 2021.