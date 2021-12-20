Johnny Depp’s doppelganger was mistaken for the paper house teacher

Twice as Johnny depp went to Welcome aboard, but they confused it with the professor of the paper house.

“Did you sign up or did they sign you up?”he asked Guido Kaczka barely introduced it.

“They signed me up, a friend”said the participant, who is dedicated to the animation of events.

“Ay, ay, ay, who is it?”Guido asked, disoriented.

The contestant went for his resemblance to Johnny Deep, but they couldn’t guess. (Photo: eltrece)

“The professor from La casa de papel?”, risked Valentina, one of the driver’s secretaries.

“Yes, are you the teacher from La casa de papel? No, who are you? “Guido inquired.

“Johnny Depp”, launched the participant.

“Johnny Depp. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, loud applause, Johnny Depp “, closed the driver.

Ángel de Brito’s double surprised Guido

Ángel de Brito’s double confused Valentina, but neither Guido Kaczka nor Francesca doubted their resemblance to the driver.

“You know what, professional, I think I’m huh. Announcer, Francesca ”, commented Guido as soon as he saw him enter the Welcome Aboard studio.

“It’s obvious,” Francesca said.

“It’s re evident,” added Valentina.

“What’s more, do you know that we don’t need to secrete ourselves?” Said the driver.

“Are we all saying it at the same time?” Francesca suggested.

“Well, let’s get closer, let’s get closer,” Guido asked his secretaries.

However, later Valentina was confused and began to doubt.

“Colleague, colleague of Guido”, intervened the participant.

“Ahhh, I know. Can I say? ”, Asked Valentina, who, disoriented, was played by the host of a kitchen reality show.

“No, are you? One, two, three … Those of us who know say it and so do you. One, two, three, Ángel de Brito ”, launched the conductor, in tune with Francesca.

“Ahhh, re, now I do,” Valentina launched with a laugh.

“Announcer, at times no, at times yes. But there’s something about the attitude, the seriousness, look at it. Guys, Ángel de Brito. The driver, journalist, Mr. Ángel de Brito. I can’t do it for you ”, Guido explained about the participant, who was noted down by his partner in an animation company.

“No, but it’s from Brito, look, Ángel de Brito,” Guido closed.