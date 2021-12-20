Jimmy Rich, friend and assistant of Robert Downey Jr. since 2003, dies and the MCU actors pay tribute to him

Jimmy Rich passed away in a tragic car accident at the age of 53. The one who was remembered as Downey’s real-life Jarvis was a great friend and confidant of the actor who plays Iron Man.

Great friend, confidant and personal assistant is what he was Jimmy rich since 2003 for Robert Downey Jr. who passed away last Wednesday in a tragic car accident that ended his life at the age of 52. A hard blow for family, friends and colleagues.

For the actor who plays Iron Man and Tony Stark it has been a huge loss, their friendship forged over years of working together has meant a great emotional loss for Robert. Jimmy rich He was with the actor since he began to come out of the well of addictions in which he was plunged, and their professional relationship led to a great friendship.

Robert Downey Jr. shared with all his fans the tremendous tragedy and the unfortunate loss, “he was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our children and loved by all who experienced his unique character and wit …«Wrote the actor.

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, co-workers and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Once again, my condolences to his beautiful family, and to the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent. Peace be with you.”

Many of the protagonists of the UCM have wanted to express their condolences and accompany family and friends in these painful moments such as Jeremy Rener, Josh Brolin or Mark Ruffalo. Actor Chris Evans even posted a photo with Jimmy Rich on his Instagram profile remembering Robert and Jimmy as inseparable friends.

Similarly, Marvel Studios also paid their own tribute through Twitter, sharing images of Rich taken during the iconic photoshoot of the tenth anniversary of the MCU.

Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone who knew you. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/O45mKJA1gj – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 6, 2021

“Rest in peace, Jimmy. You have been a great friend to us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and your light were an inspiration to all who knew you ”

From La Casa de EL we join the condolences transmitted from many parts of this world to his family and friends. Excelsior !, Jimmy Rich. Rest in peace.

ScreenRant font