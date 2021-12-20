Jennifer Lawrence reappears before becoming a mother for the first time

Jennifer Lawrence hadn’t walked a red carpet in more than two years. The last occasion was on the occasion of the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix , in June 2019. These days he has reappeared in New York to present Don’t look up , the Netflix movie that reunites a luxury cast, with stars like Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet. And it was a stellar and very special comeback, about to become a mother. It was also the first time she showed her pregnancy in public . She did it dressed in a Dior design, with fringes of paillettes and pleated sleeves with cape effect.

© GettyImages Jennifer Lawrence has returned to the red carpet to show off her pregnancy for the first time in public. The actress will become a mother two years after her wedding to gallery owner Cooke Maroney. Above these lines, at the ‘premiere’ of her latest film, wearing a Dior dress, with ‘paillettes’ and cape effect sleeves.

Jealous of her privacy, the actress did not want to talk about the arrival of her son, but she did in a recent interview in Vanity fair: “All my instincts want to protect your privacy for the rest of your life as much as possible. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome to be a part of their existence. And I feel like that starts with not including him in this part of my work, “he said, making it clear that he wishes to continue to keep his personal sphere aside from his professional one. Since, in October 2019, she married Cooke Maroney, a well-known New York gallery owner, the interpreter has taken her time to enjoy her marriage and the last months of waiting for her first child, although she has several projects in the works. , What Bad blood, White and Water Y Mob Girl.

© GTres On these lines, attending, a few hours later, the Stephen Colbert program with a polka dot look by Oscar de la Renta.



