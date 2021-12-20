Jennifer Lawrence defends Leonardo DiCaprio for his higher salary in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Jennifer Lawrence has defended Leonardo DiCaprio’s higher salary for Don’t Look Up.

The actress stars alongside DiCaprio in equal parts in the satirical black comedy film directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), which follows two low-level astronomers who try to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the planet.

According to Variety, DiCaprio will receive $ 30 million (£ 22.5 million) for the film, while Lawrence will earn $ 25 million (£ 18.7 million), 20 percent less than his co-star.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lawrence said of the disparity: “Leo makes more box office than me. I am very lucky and very happy with my contract.

“In other situations, what I’ve seen – and I’m sure other women in the workforce have, too – is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems unequal, they tell you it’s not pay disparity. gender, but they can’t tell you what it is exactly. “

Lawrence also revealed how he pushed for his name to appear first in the opening credits, after the couple originally had “diagonal billing.”

“I was number one on the calling list, so … I thought [los créditos] They had to reflect that, “said Lawrence.” Leo was very nice about it. “

He added, “I guess at some point I kicked the stone more, like, ‘What if it weren’t the same?’

The actress has recently explained why she has decided to move away from the spotlight, considering that she was not “wasting the quality that she should” in her latest film appearances.

Alongside Lawrence and DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up stars Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep.

Don’t Look Up will open in select theaters on December 10. It will premiere on Netflix starting December 24.