Jennifer Aniston talks about a threat in the Friends era

Jennifer Aniston He has opened up in his last interview with The Hollywood Reporter about various issues that concern his private life and his time on ‘Friends’. The actress, who received an award a few days ago at the ‘The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment’ gala, is officially one of the 100 most powerful women in the entertainment world and its trajectory is a fantasy. Still, there were not-so-pleasant moments, like the one you’ve remembered.

To the statement by the interviewer about how it was noticeable that there was still chemistry between the protagonists during the broadcast of ‘Friends: The meeting’, Jen confessed: “It’s that we really had a lot of fun together. I remember that that was one of the aspects that when we were young, stupid and renegotiating, became a threat from the studio. As such, it was: ‘Well, we don’t need all six of you. We can do the series with four of you.’ And we thought: ‘¿ Excuse me? Would you be able to? Would you get rid of Rachel or Joey or who? ‘Then it was like …:’ No, they can’t, wake up. ‘

Jennifer Aniston refers to that murky moment, back in 2002, when things got serious when it came to renewing for a ninth season (something that journalist Kelsey Miller develops super well in her book ‘I’ll be there for you’). They demanded a million dollars per episode, and the producer was about to say no (no one had ever won that much in a series) and the six stood together to say that they would not continue if it was not for that amount.

Luckily they didn’t buy the bluff and, furthermore, the six were such a close-knit group that it would have been impossible to do the series without one of them.

‘Spoiler’, in case you didn’t know: they managed to win a million dollars per episode in season 9 and in 10. ‘Omeno’.

