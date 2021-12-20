Jennifer Aniston had a gesture with Reese Witherspoon that flew in the networks

Jennifer Aniston (52 years old) has behind her a successful professional career that has positioned her as one of the best actresses of recent times.

But his successes go beyond acting, and have reached the direction and the business field that seems to break scales.

Now the ex of Brad Pitt, has made the news for a remarkable gesture with his colleague Reese witherspoon, who turned 45, publishing an emotional greeting on social networks along with photographs of both that show that the friendship of the actresses crossed the screen and remains in time.

Aniston and Witherspoon they met almost two decades ago when in an episode of the series Friends, where Jennifer played Rachel Green, and Reese played her younger sister. Then the artists returned to work together on the series “The Morning Show”, A drama series that gave them great prizes.

Undoubtedly Jennifer Aniston has not only consolidated a successful career but her time in the world of acting has brought great friends that she still has and that she has no problem in showing that the link transferred to her private life.