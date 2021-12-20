Jamie Spears received a large sum of money before placing Britney under guardianship

A new report in ‘The New York Times’ reveals that Britney Spears’ cash-strapped father received a $ 40,000 loan just days before placing her under guardianship in 2008

Britney Spears’s cash-strapped father received a $ 40,000 loan (35,486.40 euros) just days before placing her under guardianship in 2008, a new report has revealed.

According to ‘The New York Times’, Jamie Spears obtained the money of the company from the embattled business manager Lou Taylor, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, at the time their pop star daughter, was hospitalized on involuntary psychiatric admission.

Days after obtaining the loan, while Britney I was still in the hospital Jamie petitioned a California court to take control of the singer’s estate and personal affairs, arguing that she was vulnerable and struggling with her mental health and that she should be paid to help her.

A judge immediately approved the request for Jamie Y the patriarch hired Tri Star as Britney’s property manager the following year. However, it is not clear what he used the loan for Jamie, who previously filed for bankruptcy.

“He asked me where the loyalty is,” the president of the National Guardianship Association told the aforementioned newspaper, Anthony Palmieri. “Smells like conflict of interest & rdquor ;, he added Palmieri.

For his part, the attorney for Taylor, Charles Harder, said in a statement that Jamie finally “paid” the “small loan”, which Harder he insisted “it did not affect Tri Star’s work in later years.”

The latest report published by ‘The New York Times’ raises questions about how Jamie, now 69 years old, and Taylor, 56, benefited financially from the guardianship of Britney.

The publication also notes that Jamie received an estimated $ 6 million over 13 years, while Tri Star collected 5% of “adjusted gross entertainment revenue” from Britney, whose amplitude Harder he refused to explain.

Although the 40-year-old singer’s guardianship ended in November, her attorney, Mathew rosengart, has kept fighting to get answers from Jamie Y Taylor about why the your client’s current net worth which is only 60 million when she has continued to earn money from paychecks for her music, concerts, and television appearances.

On the other hand, Rosengart, told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse earlier this month that Jamie “did not show up” for two scheduled statements. “It shouldn’t be necessary, but if you continue to evade your deposition, we will file a motion to compel,” he said.

The lawyer also cited Taylor and your Tri Star partner, Robin Greenhill, who denied an earlier ‘Times’ report that they helped Jamie to secretly tap the phone of Britney.