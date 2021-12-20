James Cameron Says Making Four Avatar Movies In One Shot Is “A Big Gamble”

James Cameron worries that no one will see his four Avatar sequels.

The first Avatar movie was released in 2009 and quickly became the highest grossing movie of all time.

His crown was snatched by Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and Cameron tipped his hat to the Marvel movie for accomplishing the feat.

Cameron has been hard at work on four Avatar sequels, which have faced long delays over the past decade.

The combined budget for the four films is reported to be US $ 1 billion (£ 753 million).

The first sequel will be released in December 2022, but the director of Titanic has revealed great concern.

“The big problem is: are we going to make any money?” Cameron told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview.

“Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money,” he continued. “We are in a new post-covid world, post-streaming. Maybe those figures [de taquilla] they will not see each other again. Who knows? Everything is a great bet ”.

James Cameron fears his Avatar sequels won’t make money (20th Century Film)

Avatar 2 will be set 14 years after the original and will star original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver. The new cast members are Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Edie Falco, and Cliff Curtis.

The film will be released on December 16, 2022 and new sequels will arrive each year until 2025.