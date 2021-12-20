Jaime Camil confessed why it hurt him to end his relationship with Thalía

Jaime Camil recounted the brief love story he had with the singer (Photos: Instagram / @ jaimecamil / @ thalía)

Jaime Camil He recently spoke about his romance with Thalía, although he is currently happily married to Heidi balvanera With whom he has two children, a girl named Elena and the boy bears the same name as the actor.

A few days ago Camil was in an interview for the YouTube program The Golden Scorpion at the wheel by Alex Montiel, where he also shared details about some of his past romances. Faced with the question of whether he was with Thalía, he replied: “Of course, she is adored, I like her super and she is at all costs”, assured the singer.

When The Golden Scorpion Asked the reason why he had broken up with her, Jaime began to laugh. “No, I think it was the other way around, she was the one who broke up with me”, He acknowledged. The actor of series like Jane the virgin He also said that he was the singer’s boyfriend for a “little” time: “We were teenagers, we walked for about a year”.

In addition, the Mexican revealed that it hurt him when they broke up their relationship. “I ended up very hurt because when you have a pretty beautiful relationship and it ends because of any situation, of course it hurts you”, said the also singer.

Jaime confessed that he spent about a year with Thalía (Photo: Instagram / @ goldenescorpion)

According to the influencer who gives life to the Golden scorpion, on the Internet it is said that Camil also walked with Anahi. In this regard, the famous revealed: “We flirted for three days and the truth is that flirting doesn’t even involve physical action.”.

The youtuber also took the opportunity to question him if it was true that he had had an affair with the Spanish singer Natalia Jimenez. “I love Natalia, I really like her,” he said. But at the insistence of whether they had walked or not, Camil stressed: “Of course not, we were never dating, there is just a beautiful friendship and we get along very well.”

“Honestly, I was very young but I always had a lot of respect when I was with them,” added the Mexican. The comedian also mentioned the friendships he considers closest to the middle of the show, spoke about Sebastian Rulli and how much he loves it, Agustin Arana, Angelica Vale who is his comadre, among others. “If there are several friends, the truth is if you can have sincere friendships,” said Jaime Camil.

They also had the opportunity to joke with his former friendship that he had with Luis Miguel, since Alex Montiel had previously mentioned him to The sun of Mexico because he asked him “Did your dad love him more than you?” , to which the actor of The most beautiful ugly, replied: “Luis Miguel is a life cycle that is over and now”.

IG: @ jaimecamil / photography by Julio Enriquez

They also spoke of the affection that the public of Luis Miguel’s series took with Jaime Camil’s father, to which the actor joked and remarked: “Not so much because I said, ‘Oh so you did help others but not me’, no, it’s not true”he said between laughter.

The youtuber questioned the artist if he had to do with the relationship that Luis Miguel established with Sofia vergara, to which Camil replied: “Nothing … well, it lowers you all but it is Luis Miguel, no problem, all good.”

After the Scorpion drew the alleged conspiracy theory that states that the real Luis Miguel is dead, to which the actor declared with laughter: “Of course not. First of all, I haven’t talked to him for years and I have no idea, I don’t think he died “.

