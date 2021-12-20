Jada Pinkett Smith dazzles with her ‘kilometric’ dress at the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ but without Will Smith

East December 22 opens ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘the fourth film in the saga of the Wachowski sisters that began almost 23 years ago after the huge success of their first film where we discover this science fiction world starring Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity).

Now, the film premiere in San Francisco where his cast has posed on his green carpet. Although it has been the presence of Jada pinkett smith one of the most outstanding of the night.

The actress who plays Niobe since the second film, appears in ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and in ‘The Matrix Revolutions’, wore a ‘kilometer’ for the occasion dress signed by Chanel that has not left anyone indifferent.





Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrection’ | Getty

A draped look in total net composed of a short strapless dress with up to three tails, one in the shape of a cape, with which she looked like a bride in her most passionate version.

“Here’s some raw footage from the Matrix green carpet last night. It was great meeting up with the Matrix family,” Jada writes alongside a video of the premiere on her Instagram account.

Jada Pinkett was accompanied by her son Jaden at the premiere who wore a very futuristic style. However, neither Will Smith nor his daughter Willow were at the premiere, something that is not usual since the entire family usually attends almost all the big events they have.





Jada Pinkett Smith and her son Jaden Smith at the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrection’ | Getty

In addition, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are completed by the cast of ‘The Matrix Resurrection’: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt.

Surely you are interested in:

The sex scene with which Will Smith introduced Jada Pinkett to his family: “Why did you do this?”