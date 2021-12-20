J Dueñas de Tigres could play for Chivas

The movements in the box UANL Tigers continue to face the next tournament, surprisingly the midfielder, Jesus Dueñas would have rejected an offer to renew with the feline team.

Despite the effort made by the Tigres board of directors to continue with the working relationship with the 32-year-old player, it is presumed that Dueñas did not want to continue in the institution, one of his possible destinations could be

Chivas

, a team that has always had the midfielder and Juárez FC on the radar, as the relationship with “Tuca” Ferretti it could be a factor in the final decision.

Transcends that the offer of renewal by the board of directors of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) was two yearsHowever, what caused the agreement not to come to fruition is the lack of activity that the player has and therefore he would look for another team that guarantees him more minutes of play.

Possible destinations of Jesús Dueñas

The 32-year-old midfielder still has several years to devote to football, in recent days there are versions that a team seriously interested in his services are the “Braves” of Juárez, as

Ricardo Ferretti

he knows the Dueñas well and would be a valuable addition to the border team.

Another team that could raise its hand for the Michoacán-born are the Chivas Rayadas de GuadalajaraThis club has been looking for the player for three years, however they could never convince the Tigres and the players to wear the “Sacred Herd” shirt.

Achievements of Jesús Dueñas with Tigres

Dueñas became a figure in the painting of

Tigers

, as it was an important part of the best moment in the history of the felines, in 13 years of playing with the San Nicolás de los Garza he was champion five times in the Liga BBVA MX, Opening 2011, Opening 2015, Opening 2016, Opening 2017 and Closing 2019.

In addition, he got a Copa MX and three Champion of Champions; while internationally, he lifted a Concacaf Champions League trophy and was part of the historic second place in the Club World CupThey lost that game to Bayern Munich.