“It’s the same as the team”

The Flock presented its third shirt for the Clausura 2022 and the critics of the fans did not wait

Chivas He presented his third clothing for the next tournament, which provoked criticism from the fans of the Flock, because they described the model as “austere” and compared it to other similar designs of the brand that makes the uniforms of the Guadalajara team.

Chivas presented their third kit. @chivas

“A uniform just like the team”, was one of the comments on social networks, about the third outfit of the Chivas for the next tournament.

In the presentation photo appear Antonio Briseño and Jesús Molina, two of the players of the rojiblanco team. In the uniform the color red dominates and in the center it has the brand’s logo, while the shield appears blurred on one side.

“The new training shirt of the Chivas”Commented another of the Twitter users.

The model presented by the brand is a generic one that has been used for other international clubs, so the only thing that changes are the colors and on the chest the legend of “Guadalajara”.

“We wear the name of the city and our team on our chests,” says the post in which the uniform to be used next season is presented.

The new shirt from Chivas It has a cost from 1499 pesos to 2299, depending on the version that is purchased or the model and is already on sale.

“And the shield? You can hardly see it ”, is another criticism against the new rojiblancos uniform.

Chivas He has a contract with the current brand that makes their uniforms since 2016 and in 2020 they signed a multi-year contract. The relationship is expected to continue. Although on other occasions the designs of the rojiblanco team have stood out, this time it was criticized by the followers of the Guadalajara.