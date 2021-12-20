‘It is needed, it guarantees a goal’; Hugo Sánchez asks CH14 in El Tri

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 19.12.2021 23:42:29





The 2021 was a year of ups and downs for the Mexican National Team, where in the last meetings of the Octagonal Final they took two defeats, one against Canada and another with U.S. The issue of the forwards seems to remain a priority and now Hugo Sanchez has reiterated its desire about what Chicharito Hernández returns to Tri.

CH14, LA Galaxy player, He has not been summoned to the National Team for 2 years, where there is talk of an assumption veto by the FMF but so far nothing has been confirmed. It is expected that Chicharito returns for 2022 and can accompany Mexico at Qatar World Cup.

Hugo Sánchez knows that Chicharito is a ‘goal man’

During the program ‘Futbol Picante’, Alvaro Morales he questioned Hugo Sánchez on whether Chicharito Hernandez should return to Tri, Well, in the absence of a goal in the Tata Martino team, it takes a ‘killer’; this answered.

“Yes Yes of course. Has all sizes, all the joy and illusion as to continue being in the Selection and even more so now that Raúl Jiménez is recovering his level of high competition ”, said the former Real Madrid player.

It is known that in this Octagonal Final Mexico has been measured to strong opponents in defense Y Hugo Sanchez consider that Chicharito Hernandez could be of great help in this type of games, He knows how to move within the area, looks for goals and would help the team a lot.

“A) Yes when there are matches against rivals that they gather many defenses, like Real Madrid against Cádiz, you have to put in a second striker so that it is there fixed. Javier Hernández is very smart for all kinds of plays and of course it is a guarantee of goal “, Hugo Sánchez sentenced.

Mexico is located at the moment in the third place of the Octagonal Final with 14 points, tied with Panama (but better goal difference). They have scored 11 goals but he keeps doing them lack forcefulness to the front, because sometimes they suffer to tie a result, so the alternative of Chicharito Hernandez it is still attractive.