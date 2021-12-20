Iron Man is going to NETFLIX, there is already a date for the premiere of the Robert Downey Jr. series

Robert Downey Jr. he does not waste time and, according to the creativity and energy that prevails in him, works without ceasing to have his next project ready. For fans of the idol of Marvel be happy, we must reveal that Downey Jr. will premiere in June of this year the new series of Netflix what will be titled Sweet tooth, in which he will act as producer.

What is Sweet Tooth and what is the series about?

Both Netflix and Robert Downey Jr. announced the production of this series that will be titled, for the Spanish-speaking public, Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy‘.

The anecdote that Sweet Tooth starts from is based on a story by DC Comic. But do not be scared, it does not mean that Robert will emigrate to the universe of that franchise and forget about his past in Marvel, no, what it indicates is that the series will be co-produced, along with Netflix, by Robert Downey Jr. himself. next to his talented and visionary wife Susan downey.

Sweet Tooth tells, over eight chapters, the story of the birth of half human and half animal babies. The strange event will force an investigation into the reason for the causes of this situation.

In this way, Robert Downey Jr. himself revealed it in his account instagram.

When does Sweet Tooth premiere on Netflix?

The trailer for the series has already been published and you can watch it from next June 4 on the Netflix platform, where you will be surprised by the interesting story.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Downey Jr. has produced a project. In the case of the Marvel saga, he has served as executive producer of the films, a situation that he chose to fully trust in his ability to carry out those projects as the protagonist.

Added to that, on one occasion he mentioned that just by acting he could earn 15 or 20 million per film, but if he was a co-producer, then he could try harder and earn more than 100 million dollars per film. And, at the same time, this has happened.

maaz