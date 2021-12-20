Iran’s Revolutionary Guard organizes military exercise

TEHRAN (AP) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guard organized a major military exercise in the south of the country on Monday, state television reported.

The aerospace division, ground troops and the naval forces of the Guard participate in the five-day drill, according to the report, which added that the maritime forces are prepared to maneuver in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the oil passes. marketed in the world.

The exercise comes days after talks to reactivate Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers broke up in Vienna. Iran has accelerated its nuclear breakthroughs as negotiations progress, alarming Israel and other regional rivals.

Separately, early Monday, residents of Bushehr, about 700 kilometers (440 miles) south of Iran’s capital Tehran, reported seeing a light in the sky and hearing a loud explosion near the plant. Bushehr nuclear power.

It was the second time this month that a sudden anti-aircraft fire erupted in the middle of the night near an Iranian nuclear facility, which Iranian forces described hours later as a drill for its surface-to-air missile defense system.