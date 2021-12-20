Investigation reveals laboratory parameters associated with severity from COVID-19 infection

Dra. Tanyushia Cruz Serrano, from the Department of Family Medicine at Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC).

Among the consequences of COVID-19 are also the development of scientific studies that continue to reveal its real identity.

This time an investigation managed to identify statistically significant laboratory parameters in its association with symptoms severe infectious disease.

According to interview with Medicine and Public Health (MSP), Dr. Tanyushia Cruz Serrano, from the Department of Family Medicine at Mayagüez Medical Center (MMC), the study retrospective can shed light on doctors and health professionals in the country to identify in time patients who will present complications more serious associated with infection and even fatality.

“COVID19 is something we see every day in the hospital. For this reason, we wanted to evaluate the laboratory parameters in these hospitalized patients associated with the severity of COVID. With this study we also wanted to evaluate those parameters reflected in patients with less severe infections and thus establish a differentiation of these patients ”, he explained.

Although the sample was limited, based on an analysis of 48 records of hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID19, these results could be the first to help further improve the treatment applied in this patient population and therefore avoid the associated fatality to the virus.

“We found five parameters associated with the most severe symptoms in these patients. Albumin and C-reactive protein were found to correlate to death events in those patients who underwent initial labs and those who died. Regarding these parameters, specifically, we only evaluated altered levels, not if they were high or low, “he explained.

“After evaluating these parameters at 72 hours, we saw that the laboratory parameter BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen), the level of ferritin, and LDH (level of lactate dehydrogenase), were also correlated to death events. It should be noted that these evaluated parameters were analyzed in hospitalized patients alive but also in those who died ”, he added.

He added that in those patients who needed the use of ventilators, the use of vasopressor medications was identified to maintain the normal blood pressure levels.