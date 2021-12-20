In photos: from cutting-edge looks at the Matrix Resurrections premiere to Sharon Stone’s daring animal print spirit

Keanu reeves returned to Toronto for the Canadian premiere of Matrix Resurrections. The actor raised in that city wore an elegant black suit and surprised fans by expressing his gratitude for the affection received from the local public.

The Scotiabank Theater changed its face and sported a set that sought to recreate the iconic green digital rain that symbolizes the computer coding that became famous with the franchise of The Matrix, an effect that was achieved through high definition projection mapping.

Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the franchise, bringing back 18 years later Neo and Trinity, played by Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss. During the film’s premiere in San Francisco, the actress wore a dazzling dress to match Oscar de la Renta’s green rain.

Co-written and directed by Lana WachowskiThe film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. Several of these figures were also present at the gala.

In Los Angeles, California, another long-awaited premiere sent the stars parading down the red carpet. The presentation of the film Macbeth’s tragedy brought together figures such as Sharon stone, Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington and the director of the film, Joel coen.

Actor Keanu Reeves returned to Toronto, the city where he grew up, for the presentation of the Matrix continuity at the Scotiabank Theater Chris Young – The Canadian Press via ZUMA

Hours later, the actor moved to San Francisco, the American city chosen for the presentation of the film on American soil DAVID ODISHO – AFP

Carrie-Anne Moss, Trinity in fiction, wore a dress with details reminiscent of the green rain from the iconic Matrix computer coding DAVID ODISHO – AFP

Along with her son Jaden Smith, actress Jada Pinkett Smith walked in an edgy red Chanel design imageSPACE via ZUMA Press Wire

Without going unnoticed, director Lana Wachowski and Jada Pinkett Smith turned heads on the red carpet at the Matrix Resurrections presentation at the Castro Theater in San Francisco imageSPACE via ZUMA Press Wire

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is part of the cast of the fourth installment of The Matrix, looked radiant in a metallic design at the Castro Theater in San Francisco, California DAVID ODISHO – AFP

Neil Patrick Harris opted for a chromatic design for the presentation of Matrix DAVID ODISHO – AFP

In Rome, the Italian actress Monica Bellucci appeared at the Visconti Palace of Le Meridien Hotel on the occasion of the premiere of the film La Befana vien di notte 2 Mario Cartelli – SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Actress Frances McDormand and Joel Coen, director of The Macbeth Tragedy were complicit in the presentation of the film in Los Angeles LISA O’CONNOR – AFP

Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Joel Coen walked the red carpet at The Macbeth Tragedy in California LISA O’CONNOR – AFP

With a design that included animal print and transparencies, Sharon Stone was one of the main protagonists at the Los Angeles premiere of the film The Tragedy of Macbeth LISA O’CONNOR – AFP