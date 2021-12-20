In photos: from cutting-edge looks at the Matrix Resurrections premiere to Sharon Stone’s daring animal print spirit
Keanu reeves returned to Toronto for the Canadian premiere of Matrix Resurrections. The actor raised in that city wore an elegant black suit and surprised fans by expressing his gratitude for the affection received from the local public.
The Scotiabank Theater changed its face and sported a set that sought to recreate the iconic green digital rain that symbolizes the computer coding that became famous with the franchise of The Matrix, an effect that was achieved through high definition projection mapping.
Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the franchise, bringing back 18 years later Neo and Trinity, played by Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss. During the film’s premiere in San Francisco, the actress wore a dazzling dress to match Oscar de la Renta’s green rain.
Co-written and directed by Lana WachowskiThe film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. Several of these figures were also present at the gala.
In Los Angeles, California, another long-awaited premiere sent the stars parading down the red carpet. The presentation of the film Macbeth’s tragedy brought together figures such as Sharon stone, Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington and the director of the film, Joel coen.