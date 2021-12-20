‘If we don’t want to lose young people, we have to have a biennial World Cup’

Gianni Infantino, president of the FIFA, defended the celebration of world every two years for, among other reasons, “not to lose young people” who need encouragement not to disengage from football, after the summit with 207 member federations in which a new international calendar was addressed this Monday.

The FIFA presented in the same a feasibility study on its proposal, which includes that the world Cup is played every two years, and at its conclusion Infantino announced that a final decision has not yet been made and that it may not be made in March either, when it takes place in Doha the annual congress of the organization that presides.

Starting in January, he said, the 700-page study on the feasibility of changing the calendar will begin to be analyzed in detail and then, without a specific date, reaching a final agreement. For InfantinoIt is important to dialogue and listen to all the parties involved in order to reflect and reach agreements.

While reaching that point, he dismembered the reasons why it would be interesting for the entire soccer planet to organize a world every two years. One of them would be focused on youths, that with less time between each world Cup, in his opinion, they would be more hooked on football.

“If we do not want to lose the youth of football, we must offer them possibilities to excite them. There is nothing like a world every two years for this. A survey has been done and the younger generation wants a world more often after more than 100,000 votes, “he said.

The goal, he said, “is to analyze the situation around the world.” “My job is to work with all parties and reconcile positions and see what is good for the world of football and how we can move forward so that there are fewer gaps. How to invest in youth football to give opportunities to all countries. We continue working on it, “he added.

In addition, he said that a new calendar would be “viable” from the economic and sporting point of view and interesting to “invest” more money in soccer and in turn “reinvest” it in its development throughout the world.

“It is a very important project that will help bridge the gap between the haves and the have-nots. Everyone would benefit, the big, the small, the rich and the poor. Everyone would have additional possibilities to play and have additional income protecting to the leagues and thinking of the fans. This is what was presented today, “he clarified.

Infantino stated that today 70 percent of the income of the national teams is in Europe and 30 in the rest of the world. With the proposal of the FIFA, he pointed out, the percentages would equalize up to 60-40 without prejudice to Europe because it would earn 2 billion euros more than with the current 70 percent.

“The World Cup every two years is simply one of the elements of the study. We talk about the future of football, the impact we want for the world of football. We cannot tell the rest of the world that it is very good, that football is global. some countries, may have the world every two weeks because they have the best players, but in other countries they cannot see the best players in a lifetime, “he said.