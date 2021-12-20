‘I no longer have to sell to buy the medicine that the State does not give me’

He walks with difficulty, to the extent that the 14 screws in his spine allow him to. With his left hand he holds the tracheostome from his throat so he can speak. A valve It would prevent you from having to, but it was broke and you can’t get a new one.

Paola Valencia He is 51 years old. On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, he was wearing a gray turtleneck jumpsuit. This covered the cannula that allows breathe. By the edges of the neck the gauze that was placed so that the clothes did not rub against his broken skin.

To stand up and endure the pain, he injected a dose of morphine. Days ago, on December 10, he applied two doses to go to the Carlos Andrade Marín Hospital. That day they donated medicines to transplant patients. Paola came, hoping to find help, although her case was different and she is not a patient at that health home.

Three days earlier, on December 7, the authorities of the Ministry of Health and from Social Security announced a new system of massive drug purchases until the end of this 2021. They are expected to last five months. On August 11, in Ecuador declared a emergency focused 60 days for the acquisition of medicines. Chronic patients, with rare and catastrophic diseases, as well as their relatives, have even held marches and sit-ins due to the lack of medicine.

Paola travels followed from the valley of The Chillos (Quito) to his hospital, Eugenio Mirror. He does not lose hope that the medicine he stopped receiving in June will be delivered. It is impossible for her to buy her monthly dose that alleviates the effects of cancer: two boxes containing 60 pills of sorafenib each. Each box costs $ 3,100 and is just one of the drugs it requires. All she asks, she says, is that they don’t fool her anymore. This is his testimony:

“In 2012 I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which metastasized throughout the body. In 2016 I started taking sorafenib, it was not in the basic picture. It was a tremendous struggle to show that it was good for me. I had lost mobility in my left leg and arm because the spinal cord was compromising. But when I take it there is a quick relief.

We managed to get sorafenib into the basic drug list, but every so often it stops coming. Since June they have not delivered me and from there I cannot take it.

Every time there is this problem I have ended up in surgeries and I am getting worse because of it. I have already had 10 surgeries and the last one was on the spine because cancer can reach the spinal cord. Two years ago they operated on me because, being without the medication, a vertebra was destroyed. Now again cancer has invaded my body and there is no way to operate. But that is not the solution.

On Thursday (December 9) they were going to hand me over and I asked them ‘Isn’t it that something else is missing afterwards? Just don’t fool me. ‘ And they told me no, that day I was going to have the medication. I went and they told me they signed a contract for the acquisition. I had the doubt, so I called Bayer, only they have it. And they told me that absolutely nothing has been done.

Before they told me that in a month it would arrive. That month passed and they said that in another month. And they speak to me with such confidence, but now I realize that they are deceiving me.

It’s not just sorafenib. I also have to take levothyroxine. It is a not so expensive medication, but it is not enough for me and the hospital does not have it. I also take 3,500 milligrams a day of carbonate of calcium, if not, would you give me a hypocalcemia because my body no longer produces calcium. They don’t give it to me either, there never is.

For neural pain due to spinal problems I take gabapentin. And the carvedilol, which is for the heart. There aren’t those either. All this damage that has been caused to my body is because my medication has been suspended.

When I was taking sorafenib I was able to prepare food and sell it, but since the cancer increased in the spine, the arteries break when I exert a little force and the doctor forbade me.

The nutritionist at the hospital gave me a diet with fish, chicken, nuts and other things. I have to eat five times a day. But since they gave me that diet, I have not been able to buy any of that. I started making some bracelets, but I can’t walk long to sell. I try to figure out what to do.

Not only the lack of medication makes me lose weight, but also the fact that sometimes I eat only once a day. I prepare a sandwich when there is and that’s it. Because if I don’t buy the calcium, I’m going to be sick, because I have to prioritize the medication to be well. It’s hard to think ‘what do I do?’ and not knowing what to do.

I have my daughters, 15 and 16 years old, who need me and I feel bad because I am getting worse. Before, my daughters were in another school, we lived in another house, we had a car and a business. I worked. The school priest helps me and does not collect my pension. I sold the car to buy the sorafenib on one occasion. I also sold the dining room set, the living room and other things, but now I don’t have anything to sell.

My oldest daughter’s dream is to study medicine. She is a very good student in Chemistry. They help me as much as they can in their free moments or when they have vacations. At the time of the vaccines they readied the classrooms. They came with body aches from moving so many benches from all the courses to earn a few dollars and help me. That ends me, they should only dedicate themselves to studying. It is painful because they should not live with that worry. But it’s understandable, they want to keep their mom alive.

Not taking the medication kills so many people. I don’t want to be one of them. I accept that I have to die, I am not afraid of death. But even to die it has to be with dignity, not this way, not because there was no medication and that’s it.

I have to change the tracheostomy every six months and it is time, but in the hospital you have to go through a whole process and then wait for a shift in two months. I showed them pictures of my throat at the hospital so they can see that the edge of the cannula was hurt, but they asked me for the paperwork.

As I have already seen when they took me out, I learned that everything must be very neat to avoid infections. So I bought bleach and sanitized the floor, walls, and everything in my bathroom at home. I pulled out my tracheostomy myself and it looked like my skin was rotting. So I managed and did a cleaning myself. The pain has decreased but that does not mean that I must change.

It costs USD 60 that I do not have and the hospital does not have my measure either. That is another hoax. They took photos of the box, made me write papers and told me that it will arrive in a month. That month passed and they said the next. Later, a doctor told me who told me that, that they were going to take care of it. Two months passed and he said ‘I couldn’t have told him that’.

It is a never ending story and a physical exhaustion to try to solve. They cannot say that that number is not in the basic chart and they will not give me. Today it is clear to me that they never told me. Now, so that they can understand that I need that to live, because without that I can’t breathe, it’s wearing myself out more and I’m no longer in a position to be fighting again. It is a constant struggle to get something. That should not work ”.