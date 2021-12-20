“I can’t imagine …”: Lynda Carter asked for respect for the trans community

U.S-. Artists with a mass audience have the great opportunity to use their privileged platform to advocate for good causes, and Lynda carter it is clear to him. The actress made use of her Twitter to remind the public that it is an ally of the community LGBTQ + and asked his followers to respect transgender people and their gender identities.

“You don’t have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities. Life is too short. I can’t imagine how it makes sense to use one’s fame and resources to humiliate others, ”he wrote. Sump in Twitter. Although the star of Wonder-woman did not name anyone specifically, many fans recalled the transphobic sayings of JKRowling.

Early in the week JKRowling, the writer of the saga of Harry Potter, returned to the spotlight for her violent comments towards the trans community after comparing transgender women with rapists. A few months ago Sump he also celebrated his transgender fans. “Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story, ”the actress tweeted.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that queer kids used to do the Wonder Woman twist when they were in the closet. Whether you are proud now or continue to live with a secret identity, you are a superhero in my eyes. Happy National Coming Out Day, ”he wrote in October. Sump. The actress celebrates National Coming Out Day, Bi-Visibility Day and Provincetown “Bear Week” every year.

During the year Sump he also showed his support for the community LGBTQ + by promoting nonprofit organizations led by trans POCs that advocate that U.S finish conversion therapy. In 2012 the actress told Out Magazine who did not immediately realize how much of a gay icon he had become for his portrayal of Wonder woman in 1975.