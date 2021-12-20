Hugh Jackman is crying out to be included in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman, remembered for playing Wolverine in recent years, posted a video on his social media dedicated to Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 3 it is a reality and its production hopes to surprise everyone. In the midst of the uncertainty for everything that will be seen in said film, Hugh jackman offered “incredibly smart career advice” for Ryan reynolds. The funny thing is that the advice involves him.

It is well known that Reynolds, in addition to giving life to Wade wilson, represents a great influence on the set. Perhaps this is why Jackman made the comment between jokes and illusion.

Officer Dobkowski is doling out incredibly smart career advice for @VancityReynolds. Sharing is caring. pic.twitter.com/r4LWBohQEM – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 1, 2021

In the video shared by the Australian, a man is seen, the officer Dobkowski, who gives the American to make the next installment of the aforementioned trilogy, a success.

Hi Ryan, you have to put this guy in Deadpool 3. Even if it’s for a 10 minute cameo, it would be awesome. That film would be so great, so great, that it would blow the box office, “said the policeman.

According to the uniformed man, the one who was the protagonist of Green Lantern you would be fined if you don’t include your colleague in the feature film.

Will there be an appearance of Wolverine at the next Deapool? Just a little internet joke? Is it a desperate request to be cast?

In order to launch conclusions, we will have to wait more, since the filming of this Marvel title has not yet started due to other pending commitments.

However, the celebrity who will star Free guy it was related to another important role. It is said that he would play Johnny cage in the sequel to Mortal Kombat.

In his style, he has not come out to deny the rumors, but published an image on his Twitter, which would raise the hope of the fans.

What do I do with casting rumors and wireless competitors upset that @usnews just named @Mintmobile 2021’s best cell phone plan? Finish ’em !! pic.twitter.com/RlAVA8iAzq – Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 28, 2021

Therefore, they are only assumptions. Both Jackman’s in the UCM, like Reynolds’ at Warner and MK, will be matters to be confirmed as productions progress.