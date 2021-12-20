How Will Smith’s’ King Richard ‘Reveals Venus And Serena Williams’ Father Is A Sports Hero

The day after the world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival of his new film “King Richard,” which chronicles the rise of Venus and Serena Williams to tennis greatness, director Reinaldo Marcus Green had the brilliance of a man who had just finished winning a match in a Grand Slam tournament.

Starring Will Smith in the role of Richard Williams, who guided his daughters from the tough courts of Compton to the top of the tennis world, this rousing and mixed-hearted film earned standing ovations at its first screening Thursday night. night. Within minutes of turning on the lights, speculation about the award prospects for the film, which opens Nov. 19 in theaters and on HBO Max, was bouncing around social media, with many predicting that Smith would get his. third Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the headstrong and unconventional figure of Williams.

“Will texted me this morning,” said Green, who made his feature film debut with the 2018 drama “Monsters and Men” and most recently directed “Joe Bell” this summer. “It was a very nice message. It said, ‘Apparently the movie is good!’ ”(Smith produced“ King Richard ”along with Isha Price, one of Venus and Serena’s sisters, who in turn served as executive producers).

The Times sat down with Green to discuss how to bring the inspiring story of the Williams sisters to the screen and how he, as a former baseball player who had twice tried the major leagues before taking up directing, connected with the material.

When you first read the script for “King Richard,” what struck you?

I am the same age as Serena, I grew up as an athlete and had a very unconventional father, similar to Richard Williams. I spent the first third of my life on a baseball field, and my father almost brainwashed us in a way, like, “They’re going to love this.” I have an older brother who is a film director, Rashaad Ernesto Green, and we grew up in a neighborhood very similar to Compton, but on the East Coast. Our father protected us from many of the things that happened in the community using sports and education.

There were many similarities in our travels. Obviously, they are two of the best players of all time, and I have not reached that point. But there is no doubt that we were on the same path.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, left, with Singleton, Sidney and Smith on the set of “King Richard.” (Chiabella James / Warner Bros. Entertainment)

To what extent did you know the history of the Williamses?

I only knew her roughly, like everyone else, and that was the point: I wanted to know more about what was on the Internet, and I wanted to make sure that the script represented the story well and that we discovered new things in the film.

I think the biggest discovery for me in talking to them is how decisive the whole family was. When they went to the field, all the sisters attended; they collected balls, they were in the family truck and they did the tasks. Mom trained and worked full time. It was a family affair. It seemed to me that it was a fascinating story, especially immersing oneself in those spaces that we did not know of their lives.

Given that the Williams family is directly involved in the film, people might assume that some rough edges have been ironed out and that the relationship that Venus and Serena had with each other and with their father may be more complicated than the authorized version we see on screen. . How did that collaboration between you and the family work?

Venus read the script many times and I sat with her and [la madre de Venus y Serena] Oracene [interpretada por Aunjanue Ellis] for hours in Florida, and Venus was talking very specifically about certain scenes. It said: “Serena is the kind of sister who would skip her game to come watch me train. That is who we are as a family, and that is the most important thing to me. It is not possible to dramatize certain elements of our life ”.

That is very important to me as a filmmaker: Where are the limits? Where can we push? There were no limits, but they said: “We just want you to be honest with what you represent us. We don’t want any embellishment for the sake of dramatic license. “

Reinaldo Marcus Green photographed in 2018 for his film “Monsters and Men.” (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Did you ever meet with Richard Williams?

I never met with Richard. I really wanted to do it, but they told me that his health was not very good and that he was struggling with some things at the time we were making the movie. I also don’t think Will knew Richard. It was one of those things that did not come to fruition.

But we met Venus and Serena and Oracene separately and Isha, as a producer, was really our conduit into all the other stories. Lyndrea, who is one of the sisters, was also a costume designer on our project. It was great to have the balance of having family members who knew what it was like growing up in Compton at a certain point in history.

How did you get Saniyya Sidney, who plays Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays Serena, to look credible as future world-class tennis players?

We used one of Venus and Serena’s tennis coaches when they were little, someone they played with named Eric Taino, and he trained with Saniyya and Demi three or four times a week for over six months. Much of the training consisted of footwork and holding the racket, learning to hit. They worked a lot without the ball. Actually, it was all about the shape.

But in terms of acting, the movie is not about tennis, but about what you feel as a young man when you walk on the court for the first time. What is it like to be alone on the court? I don’t think there is any other sport like tennis where you are really on an island. We have worked a lot with that.

This film takes advantage of Will’s charisma and natural comedic gifts, but he really does disappear physically in this role in a way that we haven’t seen him often in his career.

The Williams family in “King Richard”: Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Mikayla Bartholomew as Tunde Price, Will Smith as Richard Williams, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams and Daniele Lawson as Isha Price. (Chiabella James / Warner Bros.)

There was a lot of discussion with the studio about how far you could go with that. I said, “Look, people are going to go watch the movie to see Will Smith, but we want to do something that makes up for his looks and makes him fit the role.” We had to find the balance. So yes, there are slight prosthetics and he gained a bit of weight for the tape. I think he had a lot of fun eating and enjoying that process.

Will is the father of a daughter, and he knew right away what that was like and he was very vulnerable in this movie. He choked on speaking in certain scenes. We completely connected as parents and that was something that made us fit in.

Richard appears in the film as a complicated figure. She tries to protect the childhood of her daughters, but at the same time she tirelessly pushes them to be champions. He wants them to be humble, but he constantly tells them that they are going to be the best in the world. How did you address these contradictions?

That’s what Will and I discussed at the beginning: We want it to be complicated, if not, it’s not really a character. What makes it difficult is that it is unpredictable.

Nobody is perfect. But what I know for sure from meeting Richard is that he loved these girls and took time for them. Richard Williams and Oracene Price gave those girls time and their full-time job was to make sure they had a unique life.

Clearly, not everyone can reach the heights of Venus and Serena Williams. But what do you hope audiences take away from the film?

I believe that anything is possible if you have faith in yourself and determination. All my life I’ve been told no. They told me not to go to film school. They told me not to go to South Africa to make my short film [“Stone Cars”, de 2014], which ended up going to Cannes and performing in Telluride. I went to a public school with more than 3,000 children, and there are friends I used to play soccer with who are dead or in jail.

I’ve been through that experience myself, so I know what it is. But I also know what it is like to have a father who gave love to his children. I think the message is that if you believe in yourself and find the right mentors, you can do great things in life.

To read this note in Spanish, click here