How to have the Cinema Mode of the iPhone 13 in older models

That’s how easy you can record videos with Cinema Mode on your iPhone 12, iPhone 11 or iPhone XS.

Cinema Mode was one of the biggest inclusions Apple made on its iPhone 13 this year. However, all the devices before this one were left without one of the most interesting functions. If you don’t know how to use Cinema Mode, here we tell you what it is and how to record videos on the iPhone 13 with this mode. Today, however, the protagonists are the oldest iPhone models, and we bring you a way to bring Cinema Mode to your iPhone prior to iPhone 13.

Of course, the results may not be as great as with the iPhone 13’s native Cinema Mode, but you will have a nice enough result to upload to your networks. Yes indeed, you will need an iPhone with double or triple camera To continue with the process.

How to have Cinema Mode on iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS

To start you will have to go to the App Store and download the Focus Live application on your iPhone. When you have it downloaded and installed correctly, follow these steps below to take videos with your Home Cinema Mode.

Opens Focus Live on your iPhone. Tap on the option Take Video. Just above the record button, you will see some options to configure the recording.

Record videos with the front camera with portrait effect.

.5: With this option you will be able to record videos using the bokeh effect on the lens of ultra wide angle .

. 1x: Used to record video with bokeh effect using the wide angle lens .

. 3x: Used to record video with bokeh effect using the telephoto lens. Of course, the latter will only be available on those iPhones with triple cameras.

Select the option that suits you best and you can start recording videos using your Home Cinema Mode thanks to the Focus Live app.

Apple explains how I create the cinema mode of the new iPhone 13

With Focus Live you can also edit your videos

If you want to edit your videos taken with Focus Live and change details such as background, visual effects or add voices on the recording, the application allows you to do it without any problems. To carry it out, you just have to follow these steps:

Open the app Focus Live on your iPhone. Tap on the option Edit Video. Now, tap on the tab Cinematic in the lower right corner of the screen. Here you should see all the videos taken with the application. You just have to touch the one you want to modify and tap on the Edit button in the upper right corner. In this new screen you will see a lot of different ways of editing that you can experiment with. However, to access some of these effects you will have to subscribe to the premium version from Focus Live. Once you’ve edited the video, tap the arrow that appears in the upper right corner to export it. When the pop-up menu opens, tap Save to Photos.

And here the tutorial. Now you don’t just know how to record video with Cinema Mode on your iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, but you also know how to edit it using the same application. To enjoy!

