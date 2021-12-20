How to have all DTT channels on your Android TV without having to tune in

When it comes to tuning in to our TV channels, we always face the same and tedious process. Having to do it every time there is a change and above all, having to order them by hand. But nevertheless, we can save all these steps if we have a TV with Android TV or Google TV.

it’s possible have all DTT channels without having to tune in on our television thanks to an application such as TDT Channels. And although it cannot be downloaded from Google Play, you can install it on the TV from this link or by sending it from your mobile as we have seen on other occasions.

DTT without having to tune in

With TDT Channels what we do is save ourselves the process of tuning and ordering the channels. Alone we are going to need a television with Android TV or Google TV and an Internet connection. The rest is history.

What TDT Channels does is collect in an attractive interface almost all DTT channels in Spain. In this way we can access each of the channels by clicking on its logo, appearing grouped by theme or by origin.

You can download TDT Channels from this link with the browser of your own television or by sending the application from your mobile. In both cases to install it you’re going to need a file browser on your TV. For that matter I use TV File Commander.

With the application installed you will not need anything else. When you open it you will see that TDT Channels offers all channels on one screen (national, regional and local). You can browse through them or use the search engine to find the one you want to see. It also distinguishes between television and radio channels.

When you start playing any of them, you can pause, advance or delay it at will. In addition, radio channels can be played in the foreground and background. Just pull down the menu, choose a station and hit the “Home” button to use other apps while listening to the radio.

The application is free and allows, when content is played, to adjust aspects such as resolution, audio or subtitles if they are available.

In some cases it offers access to playback via the web or YouTube, something that happens especially with local programming chains. In the larger ones we even have a programming guide that appears on the right of the screen.

The application is very simple and does not hide any more secrets. It is a useful tool to access all DTT channels without having to tune the channels periodically and avoiding the tedious task of ordering them by hand.