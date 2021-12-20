How exercise affects metabolism and weight loss

Show “The Biggest Loser” (NBC)

Many of us remember “Losing to win” (The Biggest Loser), the popular average reality show that ran for more than a decade beginning in 2004, in which contestants competed vehemently to lose a ton of weight in a short amount of time. One of the biggest lessons from the broadcast appears to have been that extreme exercise, in conjunction with draconian caloric restriction, led to massive weight loss.

However, the media coverage of the contestants years later seemed to tell a different story, about gaining weight again, a slower metabolism and the futility of trying to lose weight in the long run.

Now, a new scientific analysis of the program and its effects, published last month in the journal Obesity, indicates that many beliefs about “lose to win” could be wrong. The analysis attempts to unravel what actually happened to the participants’ metabolism and why some of them held up better than others. It also examines the complex role of exercise and whether staying physically active helped contestants keep their weight in check for years or not.

For those who may have forgotten, or tried to, “Lose to Win” was broadcast on the network. NBC with high levels of general audience for more than 12 seasons. Participants competed to lose the most kilograms through the use of extreme caloric restrictions and hours of strenuous exercise each day. In general, the “winners” shed tens of kilograms in a few months.

The rapid and extreme weight loss caught the attention of Kevin Hall, a senior researcher at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. As an expert in metabolism, Hall knew that when people lose a lot of weight in a short time, they often send their metabolic rate at rest (the base calories we burn each day just from being alive) in free fall. A lower resting metabolic rate may mean that we burn fewer calories overall.

This effect was previously believed to be caused, in part, by loss of muscle during the diet. Being a relatively active tissue, muscle burns more calories than fat, and more muscle in general means a high metabolic rate. So Hall wondered: Did the rampant levels of exercise during “Lose to Win” help dieters maintain their muscle tissue and keep their resting metabolism at a high level, even when they reduced their caloric intake?

For more than a decade, Hall and his colleagues began the first series of experiments to find out. In a 2012 study, they compared 16 men and women who had lost a lot of weight by cutting calories, thanks to gastric bypass surgery, and 16 “Lose to Win” contestants, whose extreme weight loss involved exercise and diet. As expected, the bypass group lost muscle and fat, while the “Lose to Win” participants retained most of their muscle tissue and lost primarily fat. However, everyone’s resting metabolic rate fell to around the same amount, regardless of whether they retained good muscle or not.

Hall mentioned that he and his colleagues were surprised by the results. Furthermore, their confusion was intensified when, for a 2016 study, they retested 14 of the same contestants six years after their competition and expected to see that their metabolisms had rebounded by then. The resting metabolism of most dieters rises slightly after they actively stop losing weight and especially if they have regained a few kilograms. Larger people burn more base calories than those who are leaner. By that date, most of the contestants had gained weight. However, their resting metabolism was still stubbornly slow, and they burned an average of 500 fewer calories a day than before they appeared on the show.

The following year, a follow-up study concluded that physical activity had helped some contestants avoid weight gain. If they moved or exercised for around 80 minutes almost every day, they regained fewer kilograms than if they exercised on a few occasions. However, his physical activity did not stimulate his resting metabolism. Those who exercised, in fact, showed the biggest declines in relation to their resting metabolic rate.

Puzzled, Hall recently began to reconsider the “Lose to Win” studies in light of a new concept about how the human metabolism essentially works. This idea came from an influential 2012 study showing that very active hunter-gatherers in Tanzania burn roughly the same relative number of calories per day as the rest of us, even as they move around a lot more.

The scientists involved in that research postulated that tribal peoples’ bodies should automatically compensate for some of the calories they burned while hunting for food by reducing other physiological activities, such as growth. (The tribesmen tended to be short in stature.) In this way, the researchers think that the hunters’ bodies could keep the total number of calories they burned per day under control, no matter how many kilometers they searched for tubers and prey. Scientists called this idea the limited total energy expenditure theory.

Aware of this research, Hall began to see possible parallels in the “Lose to Win” results. So for the new analysis, he went back through his group’s data for clues as to whether the contestants’ metabolism had behaved, in practice, like the hunter-gatherer metabolism. He found clues in your resting metabolic rates. Numbers plummeted early in the “Lose to Win” shoot, Hall noted, when they cut back on how much they ate, so their bodies understandably reduced the calories they burned to avoid starvation..

However, in later years, When the contestants went back to eating the way they used to, their metabolism remained depressed, because, as Hall concluded (and this was key), most of them were still exercising. Contradictory, he wrote in the new analysis, frequent physical activity appears to have instructed your body to keep your resting metabolic rate low, so that your total daily energy expenditure could be limited.

“It’s still just a hypothesis, but it seems like what we’re looking at” in the “Lose to Win” data is “an example of the limited energy model,” Hall said.

So what could this rethinking of the “lose to win” story mean for the rest of us, if we hope to keep our weight in check? The first and most fundamental thing, Hall said, is that it indicates that abrupt and colossal weight loss will generally rebound, as that strategy seems to send the resting metabolic rate hurtling more than expected, given people’s smaller body sizes. When people gradually lose weight in weight loss experiments, he noted, their metabolic changes tend to be less drastic..

The second and more puzzling thing, If you’ve lost a significant amount of weight, in the “Lose to Gain” style, exercise is likely to be both an ally and something that sabotages your efforts to avoid gaining those pounds again.. In Hall’s new interpretation of contestants ‘long-term weight control, frequent exercise kept the participants’ resting metabolic rate low, but it also helped them avoid gaining fat again. In essence, competitors who exercised more ended up gaining less weight, even though their relative resting metabolism was also slower.

It’s unclear exactly how and when exercise helped them maintain their weight, Hall said. You suspect that exercise affected people’s appetites in ways that perhaps made them less likely to overeat, while also burning a few extra calories. He hopes to develop future experiments to find out how exercise influences metabolism, for better or for worse, he said.

By now, the most reverberating lesson of “Lose to Win” may be that long-term weight loss, while daunting, is not unfeasible. Yes, most of the “Lose to Win” contestants gained weight again, Hall said, but not necessarily every pound they lost. After six years, most still weighed about 12 percent less than before participating in the program, a significant difference., and the most successful ex-participants were those who were still exercising.

