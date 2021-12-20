Health prevention is essential for the well-being of the workforce

More and more employees are asking their companies for services and tools that help them prevent and take better control of the state of their health: 55% of Spanish employees demand health insurance that provides digital solutions. To undertake a cultural transformation that addresses the well-being of the workforce, active listening must be worked, defining a strategic plan, providing transparency and establishing a measurement system.

Health prevention has become a fundamental issue in corporate strategies. And it is that, more and more employees ask their companies to provide them with services that help them avoid future complications in their well-being. Specifically, 55% of Spanish employees demand health insurance that includes access to online medical consultations, according to the study ‘Cigna 360 Well-being Survey’ made by the health insurer Cigna. A figure that highlights the need to undertake a change in business culture to adopt initiatives that are committed to prevention from a comprehensive health perspective.

In this way, it will be possible for unwell employees to quickly identify the ailment, control it beforehand and return to work as soon as possible, while promoting the adoption of healthy habits that minimize the possibility of suffering physical or mental illnesses and the costs derived from clinical complications. However, for a business culture with a focus on prevention, it is essential that there is a global vision of health that involves all members of the company: teams, leaders and managers. In other words, it is necessary for the internal philosophy of organizations to be transformed to address all the factors that influence the well-being of their workforce.Olivia Gómez, HR Manager at Cigna Spain.

The creation of healthy people-centered spaces will not only help prevent diseases or ailments produced in the work environment, but will also respond to problems as diverse as anxiety, stress, depression or chronic diseases such as hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia. The establishment of this new business culture will be possible as long as the different needs of employees are addressed in a personalized way, providing access to quality tools focused on caring for the body and mind; as well as support in all areas of your life, from personal life to personal finances. To do this, Cigna proposes to consider four phases:

• Undertake active listening to get a still photo of the employee situation.

The first step is to foster cross-team communication to see how they feel and what their needs are. They are happy? Are they productive? If not, why not? Knowing the organization in depth will help to identify the level of satisfaction of the workers, the image that the company projects or the consolidation in the market. Establishing these questions will be crucial in identifying key areas of transformation.

• Define a strategy that addresses areas for improvement.

When drawing up a new roadmap for the company, it is essential to define the strategic lines and actions that are focused on the prevention of issues such as health, risks, accidents and diseases that may be generated from the environment. labor. In addition, it will be essential to promote a common commitment and awareness about the importance of taking care of the health and well-being of employees in terms of prevention.

• Bet on internal transparency when establishing solutions.

To ensure the success of the new corporate culture, it will be necessary to openly publish the goals and new promises in terms of well-being, committing strongly to them and updating them regularly as the social context evolves. At the same time, it will be necessary to remember the advantages that they bring both individually and collectively when it comes to improving the quality of life and reducing the risk of suffering from diseases of any kind.

• Establish a results measurement system to analyze the effectiveness of the new business culture.

The Human Resources department or the team responsible for managing the personnel in the company must evaluate the feedback from the workforce to estimate the rates of participation and commitment to the new corporate philosophy. To access this information, it is recommended to carry out online surveys before and after the launch of any initiative. Once the plan goes into action, receiving comments from the staff will be useful to detect unmet needs, new areas of opportunity, solve any deviation that may influence the well-being of the teams.

The final objective of the transformation of the corporate culture is to adopt a strategic perspective of integral health in the work environment that allows to address the problems and challenges that the workforce faces in a safe and attentive way. In addition, it helps build a strong support network within the company, which is the foundation for creating a positive professional environment in which people are engaged and productive.