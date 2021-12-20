He works at TUDN and ensures that Christian Martinoli is the worst narrator in Mexico

According to Enrique Burak, Christian Martinoli would not be a good storyteller

December 19, 2021 · 21:05 hs

Christian martinoli has a very characteristic way of narrating football matches, something that in TUDN it doesn’t like it for two reasons. The first, the rating they lose with the competition and the second the satirical way that Martinoli uses to do it.

Given this, one of the renowned TUDN journalists, Enrique Burak in an interview with Adela Micha, she assured that in TV Azteca Sports they had a lot of patience with Christian martinoli and his ‘basic storytelling’ this because it wasn’t good.

According to Burak, when he started in the Récord newspaper, the Ajusco commentator had a lot of patience. “Of those who participated there, Martinoli was the worst,” commented the journalist from TUDN in said interview.

Where does the fight with Christian Martinoli originate?

Enrique Burak as a close friend of Antonio de Valdes, seconded the comment that Toño made about the ‘antics’ he did Christian martinoli in the broadcasts of the matches, hence they cannot be seen among journalists.

