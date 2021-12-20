Kevin Feige assures that Happy Hogan was going to die in iron Man 3, but his interpreter pleaded for that not to happen.

Happy hogan is an elemental character of the UCM (Marvel Cinematic Universe) due to its seniority in the franchise, which derives from the first film of Hombre de Hierro (2008), where he serves as the bodyguard and driver of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). And during an interview for Comicbook Kevin Feige confessed that the character could have died in Hombre de Hierro 3, however his interpreter Jon favreau advocated for that not to happen:

“There was a little difference in the script from the final film, which was that Happy was dying. (But) Jon had a note, one of the most important he gave us to Marvel Studios, which said, ‘What if Happy was seriously injured but didn’t actually die?’

Following the above, the CEO of Marvel studios praised the work that Jon favreau has done for the company, because in addition to giving life to Happy hogan He was also the filmmaker behind the first two films of Hombre de Hierro:

“I have said it many times, the MCU would not be what it is without Mr. Favreau. Obviously (for his work in the first one) Hombre de Hierrobut keeping the heart and soul of Happy Hogan is the really amazing thing. “

His character today

After his participation in the trilogy of Hombre de Hierro, Happy hogan became a crucial part for Peter parker (Tom Holland), so we could also see him in the trilogy of Spider-man, where he even had a relationship with the arachnid hero’s aunt.

And regarding continuing to participate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jon favreau He told Comicbook that he is very grateful that they changed the script where his character lost his life:

«It’s true, they corrected it (the script of iron Man 3). And I am very happy to be with Tom Holland from the beginning. It is a great pleasure working with him and Jon Watts (director of the Spider-Man trilogy at the MCU). It’s fun to continue this relationship with Marvel Studios because it makes up a big part of my life, these people I work with are also friends. “

