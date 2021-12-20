Hades becomes the first game to win a Hugo award

Image : Supergiant games

Hades just made history by becoming the first video game history to win a Hugo Award, a literary award reserved until now for the best science fiction and fantasy works of the year.

Hades was developed by Supergiant Games, a small independent studio that released the game in Early Access earlier this year. Supergiant Creative Director Gre Kasvin tweeted his reaction to learning that the game had won the award, thanking the Hugo organizers and recognizing the work the entire team has done.

It is not the only award Hades has won. The game has been a bestseller and is considered by many to be one of the best games of all of 2021. The game is set in Greek mythology and tells the story of how Zagreus, the son of the god Hades, escapes from the underworld (after dying long in the process).

The other games nominated at the Hugo Awards were Spiritfarer, The Last of Us 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Y Blaseball.

G / O Media may get a commission

The Hugo Awards are a literary accolade given each year at the World Science Fiction Convention. Video games do not normally fall within their nominations, but this year the organization has decided to introduce this category after years of debating that possibility. At the moment the category is little less than experimental and its continuity in future editions is not guaranteed.

Video games is not the only territory the Hugo organizers are exploring. Among the new narrative categories added in recent years is Best Fanzine or Best Fancast (dedicated to the best science fiction podcasts). It is very likely that the games, which tell more and better fantastic stories, will become a permanent addition to the game. Hugo’s menu.