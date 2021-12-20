Guadalajara presented third clothing for the Clausura 2022

Chivas presented his third outfit for the Closing 2022. The Flock With Cougar made known through social networks what will be the third uniform of the Guadalajara, which will be red with navy blue details on the shoulders.

One of the main characteristics of this outfit is that it does not carry the club’s crest, but instead carries the team’s name on the chest.

However, the shield will be present throughout the jersey but in a kind of watermark, trying to maintain that traditional touch, but with a touch of innovation.

“A detail to highlight is that this design is a bet of COUGAR at the international level, in which the third kits of all the teams it sponsors have a unified design.

“Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan they are just some of the clubs that have already set a trend in the sports world with this alternative jersey that finally arrives in Mexico “, explains a statement released by the Flock.

It is worth mentioning that this new jersey is already on sale and has a price of 1,599 Mexican pesos.

In the same way, this style has already been seen in other teams as Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund.

