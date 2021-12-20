Golden Globes 2022: Why won’t there be a live broadcast?

The Golden Globes 2022 They will not have a great year despite the fact that it is the gala that practically opens the award ceremonies and that they are a prelude to what could happen in the Oscars. Why? This award is in the midst of a controversy over the voting system of its members who are accused of being bribed and have vested interests when deciding their nominees, and subsequent winners, which has caused them to lose all credibility causing that, for the ceremony of next January 9, there is no television transmission after the refusal of ‘NBC’, which in turn, is watching the back of a possible boycott like the one that some stars have already done to the Golden Globes.

Why won’t the Golden Globes go live?

In February this year, amid a series of controversies with the ‘Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)’, which includes the aforementioned abandonment of ‘NBC’ of the rights to broadcast live on television, several of its members were charged of not being honest with the prizes and being bribed with privileges.

All this came to light thanks to a report by ‘Los Angeles Times’, and despite a cleaning in the Golden globes By adding 21 new members, the controversy has gone further.

We are still waiting for the official announcements about one of the most relevant galas in the world of film and television such as the Golden Globes, And despite the fact that they have already announced their nominees, the possible transmission remains a mystery.

The boycott has taken on more force due to these controversies coupled with accusations of a lack of diversity and ethics by the ‘HFPA’ which is joined by Netflix, Amazon and stars such as Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo who decided to cut ties with the delivery of the Golden globes.

And it was precisely the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’ who even returned his awards as a protest.

In an attempt to regain their reputation, the Golden globes They have made some changes, but they have not been enough. The organizers have insisted on continuing with the gala, with or without transmission, and after many comings and goings, there will be a ceremony that will be marked by disappointments and will surely be the rarest in recent times.

Recently, a representative of the Golden globes He commented anonymously that the details of the gala and the broadcast were being worked on, but little information was released about it.

Regarding the change measures taken by the Golden globes and the ‘HFPA’ to correct their problems are, in addition to the incorporation of the 21 new members, is that they were segmented with 29% of them African American, another 29% Latino and 24% Asian.

They also reformulated their code of conduct, which all members have signed, so in principle this would be a great step to regain the trust of Hollywood, but it remains to be seen if the organization can lift itself from these serious accusations and if this does not mean the end of Golden Globes.