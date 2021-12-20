George Clooney directs Ben Affleck for Amazon Studios

Amazon has launched the first official trailer of The Tender Bar, the last film directed by actor George Clooney. The story features Affleck, who plays a good-natured uncle who becomes the father figure to his nephew in the 70’s. The story is based on the memoirs of the writer JR Moehringer. This was the Pullitzer Prize of journalism in the year 2000, in addition to receiving several literary awards throughout his extensive career. In the preview, we can hear Paul Simon’s music in a story that seems an enclave of landscapes and emotion that will make the leap to North American cinemas in December, reaching the broadcast through Amazon for the whole world since January 2022.

According to the video on demand service, the official synopsis of The tender bar says so: “Tell the story of JR (Tye Sheridan), an orphan boy who grows up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck) is the most cunning and the most colorful of all the quirky father figures I might have. Meanwhile, the boy’s mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to give her son the opportunities that are denied him, and leaves the ruined house of his scandalous father. (Christopher Lloyd). JR begins to bravely, not always gracefully, chase your romantic partner and career dreams, with one foot persistently placed on Uncle Charlie’s bar.

Although the trailer offer a glimpse of Christopher Lloyd as a curmudgeon grandfather, next to a courageous mother as Lily Rabe seems to exercise, The tender bar focuses most of the attention on Affleck’s character, endowed with the greatest sentimentality that we have known in his irregular filmography. The eighth film directed by George Clooney is written by William Monahan, who won a Oscar for Best Screenplay Adapted by Infiltrated in 2007. Speaking of statuettes, the film seems to have some aspiration in the acting category, especially from Affleck. First impressions have already pointed to one of the best performances of his career, in an emotional role that usually attracts the attention of these awards.