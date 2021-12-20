Gavi, the Barcelona star who ‘does not know how to tie his shoelaces’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Beyond the crisis what is living Xavi and FC Barcelona, it has become clear that the future of the team will be directed for the youths, well since Ansu Fati, Gavi, Pedri, Ronald Araújo, among some others, seek to get the team afloat.

Gavi is a player that has stood out in recent months, because in addition to consolidating in the club and with the Selection of Spain, there is a very curious fact in the 17-year-old footballer, and is that always he is seen playing with his shoelaces untied, fact that has caused some ridicule.

Why does Gavi play with the laces untied?

In the games of the FC Barcelona it is to some extent common to see that Gavi plays with loose shoelaces and even though you risk tripping and get hurt, it’s not something that bothers him, since from a young age he always played this way.

the same Gavi stated to Spanish media that When he was younger, it was very difficult for him to tie his shoelaces, so since he did not know how to tie a good knot, he played without caring that they were ‘flying’, so he got used to it and now he uses it like a cabal good luck.

To their 17 years old, Gavi does know how to tie his shoelaces, despite the jokes they make in the Barcelona and the Selection of Spain, but the reason it keeps happening is that he gets so nervous before a game, that ties them with very little force, so after a few minutes they come out of the knot.

There is a history what does he say when debuted in command of Ronald Koeman, tried to impress him and evidently tied his shoelaces with all the strength he could, but the nerves they made him do a bad knot and moments then they got away.

Now that you know this information, put attention to the next duels of FC Barcelona and you will notice that Gavi play with the laces untieds, a fact that for many is rare but that has now been explained.