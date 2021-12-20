Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow’s reaction to the death of James Michael Tyler

A few hours after the announcement of the death of James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther for all ten seasons of Friends, the members of the cast and the production of the sitcom added their farewells on the networks to those of fans around the world who considered him the seventh friend.

Jennifer Aniston uploaded a video of one of her scenes with the actor to her Instagram profile and wrote: “Friends it wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you very much ”. Many of Tyler’s scenes in the sitcom were shared with the actress, due to her character – the manager of Central Perk Cafe – obsessively in love with Rachel Green.

A few hours earlier, Kevin Bright, producer of the series, recalled on Twitter the interpreter, who died at the age of 59 due to prostate cancer: “James Michael Tyler, our Gunther, passed away last night. He was an amazing person who spent his last days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther will live forever. “

For his part, Courteney Cox uploaded a photo of the actor to his Instagram account along with the text: “The same enormous gratitude that you showed every day on set is what I feel for having met you. Rest in peace James ”.

Matt LeBlanc, whose Joey at some point in the comedy was, as Aniston’s character, Gunther’s lousy employee, wrote: “We laugh a lot, man. Miss you. Rest in peace, my friend.

Lisa Kudrow, meanwhile, recalled him making a pun on the show’s famous opening song: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for us ”.

“Michael loved music, rooting for his (American) football team, the Clemson Tigers, and he used to go on fun, spontaneous adventures. If you knew him, you would get a friend for life, “said the statement released by his representatives a few hours after the actor’s death, which occurred at his home.

For fans of Friends Around the world the news of the actor’s illness was a surprise, since a short time before he had appeared in the reunion special of the series premiered on HBO Max. At that time, his participation was via video call, and although he did not refer to his health, he later explained the reason why he had not been in the studio like the rest of the secondary cast of the series. “ I was really happy to be included in the reunion, but it was me who decided not to physically do it and make an appearance on Zoom, basically because I didn’t want seeing me to be a disappointment, you know? I didn’t want it to be like, ‘and by the way, Gunther has cancer’ “Confessed the actor, a few days after the event during a talk with the morning show Today.

Although Tyler was a television actor with various appearances on series such as Scrubs Y Just Shoot Me!, among others, will always be remembered for the 150 episodes of Friends in which he played platinum Gunther, the Central Perk cafe manager who had a no-secret crush on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), hated Ross (David Schwimmer) and barely tolerated the rest of the gang.

Loved by fans who referred to his character as “the seventh friend,” the Mississippi-born actor first appeared in the series’ second episode and was the supporting performer in the ten years the show was on the air. more summoned by the producers. With few words and quite a few sarcastic gestures, the character still had the opportunity to confess his feelings to Rachel in the fiction’s farewell chapter.