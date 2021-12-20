First look at Dwayne Johnson characterized as Black Adam and photo from the filming set

Black adam, one of the movies of Warner Bros. Y DC most anticipated, it is currently in the middle of filming, although for now nothing remarkable about a production that is kept totally secret has not transpired. Although the own Dwayne johnson, its main protagonist, wanted to share some first images of himself characterized as Black adam (despite the fact that it is a first and dark teaser) and the filming set, announcing that it is a great production cinematographic.

This is what the Rock’s Black Adam looks like

Black Adam, film directed by the Catalan filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, will tell us the origins of the mighty antihero Black Adam, in addition to introducing the DC film universe to the Justice Society of America o JSA, a group of heroes among which are Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Windell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman or Pierce Brosnan as Dr fate, among others.

Thus, Dwayne Johnson himself shared a filming set image along with the following text: “I wanted to show you this great image of our enormous scale and massive production efforts on our sound stages. Come closer and take a look. We are reaching our midpoint and our world-class production team continues to demonstrate why they are the best in our industry, ”confirming that filming is in its infancy. middle point.

On the other hand, and in response to fans who wanted to see more of the production, Dwayne Johnson has shared a new image, this time, of himself characterized as Black Adam, yes, with a kind of tunic over him that barely allows you to see anything of the suit beyond his boots and his imposing presence: “If you know comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from. His rage. His wife and children murdered. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten. Champion of the people. And it is the most unstoppable force in the DC Universe “, writes The Rock himself on his official Instagram account.

Black adam is scheduled to premiere on July 29, 2022.

Source | Instagram