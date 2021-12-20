Fintech and banks compete with commission-free cards

The constant arrival of new players to the Mexican financial system, which bet on winning customers by granting credit cards without commissions, has caused large banks to also reinforce their strategy with this type of products, because the consumer wants to stop paying additional costs for use plastics.

This great offer gained strength with companies such as the Brazilian bank Nu, which has already placed more than 700 thousand cards in Mexico, whose main attraction is the absence of commissions.

In addition, the main players in the Mexican banking sector, such as Santander, Banorte or HSBCThey have recently appeared products on the market that do not charge an annuity and that represent the first financing opportunity that a client can have, in order to generate a credit history and achieve other types of more sophisticated financial services.

Also read: What to do if you do not get paid the Christmas bonus on the deadline?

“In Mexico, more than 50% of the people are under 28 years old, with a high penetration of smartphones, accustomed to using digital services such as Netflix, Spotify or Uber, so we believed that there was a great opportunity to offer simpler, more transparent financial services “, said the CEO of Nu, Emilio González.

Most cards without commissions offer low lines of credit and among the conditions that they request in order not to charge commissions, it is worth using them at least once a month or maintaining a minimum balance. They also offer rewards like cash back and special promotions for cardholders who are starting to get acquainted with these cards.

Another example of a commission-free credit card is the one offered by Rappi. Without an annuity, the plastic offers money back in the same application, in digital purchases or even using it to pay in physical stores.

It should be remembered that, by law, since 2010 banks in Mexico must have at least some product without commissions in their credit card offer.

Data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) show that at the end of October of this year there were 28 million 244 thousand credit card contracts, surpassing by 617 thousand 367 new plastics to the 27 million 626 thousand that were in the same month of 2020.

Read also. The southeast of the country will lack gas until 2023

However, data from the CNBV show that the same number of cards contracted in force in October 2019 has not yet been recovered, with a total of 29 million 105 thousand plastics.

The big ones modernize

Among the main banks operating in Mexico that have recently launched commission-free cards is Santander, which last September put on the Like U market, which currently has 300 thousand units in circulation and is a frank bet to compete with financial technology companies (fintech).

“It allows us to better compete with technology players. We have the goal of placing more than one million cards in the first year, thereby increasing the total number of plastics that the bank has in circulation in the country by 20%, ”said the general director of Santander Mexico, Héctor Grisi.

According to the manager, this new product has only had one fraud report since its launch in the market, in an environment where customers have stopped going to bank branches and have opted for the contracting of fully digital products.

“Already more than half of the transactions we make are by digital means. People, once they enter the digital part, get used to it, stop going to the branches ”, said the manager.

Another product with almost three years on the market is the Zero card, HSBC, whose only requirement to not charge commissions is to use it once a month.

Read also. Aeroméxico takes off with restructuring and capital