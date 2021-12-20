Filtering possible cameos of ‘Doctor Strange 2’; Chris Evans coming back?

Editorial Mediotiempo

The fanatics from Marvel they are just processing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and one is already coming wave of leaks for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Well, a list of characters that could appear on the tape would already be known.

Eye, this note will contain some spoilers about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, so if you have not seen the film yet, discretion is recommended, as the final part could be ruined.

Who would appear in ‘Doctor Strange 2’?

The latest reports dictate that after it was released the new installment of Spiderman the Marvel servers would have been hacked and much of the film script from ‘Doctor Strange 2’, so a list of characters was leaked almost confirming that they will be in the tape.

As we could see on the screen, at the end of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ the first trailer from the movie of Doctor Strange, where we see it next to Wanda maximoff walking the multiverse.

I think you have not understood the magnitude of the trailer for Doctor Strange and everything to come.

They finally show us Shuma-Gorath, one of the highest ranking demons in existence. The limit of his powers is unknown. His intelligence is immeasurable, almost omniscient. pic.twitter.com/yeturlIngM – MIGUEL (Taylor’s Version) ???? (@miguelramirxz) December 18, 2021

It is said that in this new movie, that will be released in 2022, Doctor Strange and Wanda they will make trips through the multiverse, where they will face Shuma-Gorath, who apparently appears in the trailer.

During these trips, we would see Chris Evans again in the MCU, but he already it wouldn’t be captain america, but would play the Human Torch, it would be the way to introduce the 4 fantastic. Charles Xavier would also appear on the tape and I would fight with Wanda, we would see Wolverine by Hugh Jackman, Reed richards Y magnet; the Illuminati team would go into action.

It is said that in internet forums this script has already been leaked that will narrate the entire plot of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ but being an anonymous character the one who uploaded everything is taken as a rumor; in appearance this movie paints to be as good as ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.